PUBLIC NOTICE
GROVELAND TOWNSHIP
Amendment to Section 18-3 Fees-Site Plan Process
Section 183 Fee Schedule
Site Plan procedures
Uses not Included within a specific use district:
Sec. 54-1187 thru 1195
Administrative fee-(non-refundable) 250.00
Application Review by Planning Commission 840.00
(may be refundable)
Application Review by Consultants 500.00
(non-refundable)
TOTAL 1,590.00
Uses requiring special conditions:
Sec. 54-1187 thru 1195
Sec 54-953-955
Administrative fee-(non-refundable) 250.00
Application Review by Planning Commission 840.00
(non-refundable)
Application Review by Consultants 4,500.00
(may be refundable)
TOTAL 5,590.00
At a regular meeting of the Groveland Township Board held Monday, October 9, 2018, an amendment to Section 18 – Fees Site Plan Process was approved and adopted by a vote of 4-0 (4 Yes, 0 No) Copies of the amendments are available for your inspection at the Groveland Township Office, 4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly, MI during regular business hours. Effective upon approval and adoption: October 9, 2018
Patricia Back, Clerk-248-634-4152
Publish in The Citizen 10-27-18
