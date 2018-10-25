PUBLIC NOTICE

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP

Amendment to Section 18-3 Fees-Site Plan Process

Section 183 Fee Schedule

Site Plan procedures

Uses not Included within a specific use district:

Sec. 54-1187 thru 1195

Administrative fee-(non-refundable) 250.00

Application Review by Planning Commission 840.00

(may be refundable)

Application Review by Consultants 500.00

(non-refundable)

TOTAL 1,590.00

Uses requiring special conditions:

Sec. 54-1187 thru 1195

Sec 54-953-955

Administrative fee-(non-refundable) 250.00

Application Review by Planning Commission 840.00

(non-refundable)

Application Review by Consultants 4,500.00

(may be refundable)

TOTAL 5,590.00

At a regular meeting of the Groveland Township Board held Monday, October 9, 2018, an amendment to Section 18 – Fees Site Plan Process was approved and adopted by a vote of 4-0 (4 Yes, 0 No) Copies of the amendments are available for your inspection at the Groveland Township Office, 4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly, MI during regular business hours. Effective upon approval and adoption: October 9, 2018

Patricia Back, Clerk-248-634-4152

Publish in The Citizen 10-27-18