Public Notice: Groveland Township

Amendment to Section 54-615- Attached Accessory Buildings And Section 54-616- Detached Accessory Buildings

Sec.54-615.- Attached accessory buildings.

Except as otherwise permitted in this chapter, accessory buildings shall be subject to the following regulations:

(1) Where an accessory building is in any way structurally attached to a main or principal building, it shall be subject to, and must conform to, all regulations of this chapter applicable to the main or principal building.

a. If that portion of an attached accessory building, that is used for the uses permitted in the applicable zoning district, is structurally and functionally an integral part of the main or principal building area, exclusive of any basement area of the home shall not exceed 50 percent of the gross floor area of the main or principal building, but in no case shall it exceed 900 square feet of gross floor area.

b. All accessory buildings shall conform to the height requirements of the main or principal building to which it is attached.

c. All accessory buildings shall conform to the setback requirements applicable to the zoning district it is in.

d. All accessory buildings shall be comparable with the main or principal building to which it is attached in at least the following features:

(1) The value and overall quality of the construction.

(2) The use of exterior materials

(3) The style and design of the main or principal building.

e. Compliance to d(1), d(2), and d(3) shall be subject to and reviewed by the Building Department. Appeals to the decision of the Building Department shall be made to the Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) pursuant to 54-1264.

(2) Accessory buildings that are intended to be attached to existing detached accessory buildings shall conform to the requirements of Sec 54-616 Detached Accessory Building.

(3) Attached accessory buildings shall be subject to all applicable codes and ordinances regarding construction, installation and operation.

(Code 2004, §54-801; Zoning Ord. 1999, §2304(1); Ord. No.181,7-11-2011)

Sec- 54-616.- Detached accessory buildings.

Except as otherwise permitted in this chapter, detached accessory buildings shall be subject to the following regulations:

(1) A detached accessory building may be erected on the property and in front of the principal or main building provided it meets the applicable conditions of this section pertaining to the regulation of detached accessory buildings and in conformance to the schedule of regulations specified Sec. 54-506.

(2) In the RE/F, R-1 and R-2 districts on parcels with 2.0 acres or less, no detached accessory buildings shall be erected in front of the principalor main building.

(a) the maximum total floor area permitted for an individual detached accessory building shall be 1800 square feet.

(b) the maximum percent lot area covered by all buildings shall not exceed 10%.

(c) All setbacks must be met.

(d) All height restrictions must be met.

(3) In the REIF, R-1 and R-2 districts on parcels with greater than 2.0 acres but less than 5 acres, detached accessory buildings shall be erected in conformance to the following requirements:

(a) the maximum total floor area permitted for an individual detached accessory building shall be 3200 square feet.

(b) the maximum percent of lot area covered by all buildings shall not exceed 10%. (c) All setbacks must be met.

(d) All height restrictions must be met.

(e) A detached accessory building may be constructed in front of the main or principal building provided the following conditions are met:

1. It must be comparable to the principal or main building in construction, design and exterior finish.

2. A detached accessory building shall have no more than 50% of the square footage of the principalor main building.

3. Only one detached accessory building shall be constructed in front of the principal or main building.

(4) In the RE/F, R-1 and R-2 districts on parcels with greater than 5 acres, detached accessory buildings shall be erected in conformance to the following requirements:

(a) the maximum total floor area permitted for an individual detached accessory building shall be 4000 square feet.

(b) the maximum percent lot area covered by all buildings shall not exceed 10%.

(c) All setbacks must be met.

(d) All height restrictions must be met.

(e) A detached accessory building may be constructed in front of the main or principal building provided the following conditions are met:

1. It must be comparable to the principal or main building in construction, design and exterior finish.

2. A detached accessory building shall have no more than 50% of the square footage of the principalor main building.

3. Only one detached accessory building shall be constructed in front of the principal or main building.

(5) In the RE/F districts on parcels with greater than 10 acres and with intended principal agricultural use, a detached accessory building shall conform to the requirements specified in Division 2: RE/F Rural Estate/Farm District of this Chapter.

(6) In all zoning districts a detached accessory building shall be used for only those intended uses specified in the applicable zoning district. If a detached accessory building shall be used for a use not identified in the applicable zoning district the detached accessory building shall require review and approval by the township planning commission at a duly advertised public hearing.

(7) No detached accessory building shall be located within an easement or within a dedicated right-of-way.

(8) Detached accessory buildings shall be set back in accordance with the following applicable requirements:

a. When a rear yard line abuts a street right-of-way line, the detached accessory building shall set back a distance at least equal to the minimum front yard setback requirement of the district.

b. In the RE/F district, detached accessory farm buildings containing poultry or animal livestock shall be located at least 100 feet from any residential dwelling on the property, 50 feet from a potable well, and at least 100 feet from any property line.

c. In an RE/F district, a detached non-farm-related accessory building shall be located at least ten feet from a principal building and, except as otherwise regulated in this subsection, no closer to an interior side or rear property line than one-half the setback required for a principal” building in the district.

d. In an R-1 and R-2 district, a detached accessory building shall be located at least ten feet from a principal building and, except as otherwise regulated in this subsection, at least ten feet from an interior side or rear property line.

e. In an RE/F, R-1 and R-2 district, a detached accessory building located in front of the principal or main building shall be set back at least 100 feet from the front property line.

(9) A detached non-farm-related accessory building in RE/F, R residential, and OS-1 districts shall not exceed a height of 25 feet. Detached accessory farm buildings in the RE/F district and detached accessory buildings in the nonresidential districts may be built to the maximum building height limitations of the district; provided, if the detached accessory building exceeds 15 feet in height, it shall set back one additional foot for each foot the building exceeds 15 feet in height.

(10) Within all zoning districts, detached accessory buildings may be erected simultaneously with the principal building or after construction of the principal building is completed. Detached accessory buildings shall not be erected prior to commencement of the principal building; except, in extenuating circumstances, the township building inspector may permit the construction of a detached accessory building for parking or storage of mechanical equipment and/or building materials prior to erection of the principal building, provided:

a. No living quarters are proposed as part of the accessory building;

b. If the building is a temporary building, to be removed upon completion of construction on the site, it shall meet all building setback requirements of the district required for a main or principal building; or

c. If the building is to be a permanent building, it shall be located on the property in accordance with all requirements of this section applicable to a detached accessory building, including its location with respect to the principal building on the property.

(Code 2004, § 54-802; Zoning Ord. 1999, § 2304(2); Ord.No.143,3-9-2004)

At a regular meeting of the Groveland Township Board held Tuesday, October 9, 2018, an amendment to Section 54-515 – Attached accessory buildings and Section 54-516 – Detached accessory buildings was approved by a vote of 4-0 (4 Yes, 0 No) Copies of the amendment are available for your inspection at the Groveland Township Office, 4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly, MI during regular business hours. Effective upon approval and adoption: October 9, 2018 Publish: Citizen Saturday, November 10,2018 Patricia Back, Clerk-248-634-4152

