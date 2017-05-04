Public Notice: Ortonville

Public Notice

Village of Ortonville

The Village of Ortonville is requesting bids under Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) guidelines for the following services for the 2016 program year.

• The Village of Ortonville has been allocated $6,000.00 to reimburse a nonprofit agency for emergency food and/or personal care vouchers for low to moderate-income families in the Village of Ortonville or Brandon Township School District. The bid must specify:

• How units of service are defined

• Estimated number of units to be provided

• Value of the units of service to be provided

• How clients will receive services