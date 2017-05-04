Public Notice: Ortonville

Public Notice
Village of Ortonville
The Village of Ortonville is requesting bids under Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) guidelines for the following services for the 2016 program year.
• The Village of Ortonville has been allocated $6,000.00 to reimburse a nonprofit agency for emergency food and/or personal care vouchers for low to moderate-income families in the Village of Ortonville or Brandon Township School District. The bid must specify:
• How units of service are defined
• Estimated number of units to be provided
• Value of the units of service to be provided
• How clients will receive services
ALL BIDS ARE DUE NO LATER THAN 5:00 P.M.
ON MONDAY, MAY 22, 2017 TO THE
ORTONVILLE VILLAGE CLERK AT:
476 MILL STREET, P.O. BOX 928,
ORTONVILLE, MI 48462
The Village of Ortonville is an equal opportunity employer. Businesses owned by women or minorities are strongly encouraged to bid. Questions can be directed to the Village Clerk at 248-627-4976.
Posted by Karyn Edwards, Village Clerk, 476 Mill Street, P.O. Box 928, Ortonville, MI 48462
Publish in The Citizen 05-06-17