Public Notice: Ortonville

SYNOPSIS
Village of Ortonville
Special Meeting
October 18, 2017
Call to order 7:01 p.m.
Trustees Present: Brice, Butzu, Dylus, Eschmann, Skornicka, Sleva, Wills
Interview candidate for Open Village Manager position
The following items were approved:
Agenda as presented
Extension of current Interim Manager payment agreement
Offer of employment to Cynthia Greenia for open Village Manager position
Adjournment 8:47 p.m.
Posted by Karyn Edwards, Village of Ortonville Clerk. A full copy of the minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 476 Mill Street, PO BOX 928, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 or on the Village Website @ www.ortonvillevillage.com.
