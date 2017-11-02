Public Notice: Ortonville

SYNOPSIS

Village of Ortonville

Special Meeting

October 18, 2017

Call to order 7:01 p.m.

Trustees Present: Brice, Butzu, Dylus, Eschmann, Skornicka, Sleva, Wills

Interview candidate for Open Village Manager position

The following items were approved:

Agenda as presented

Extension of current Interim Manager payment agreement

Offer of employment to Cynthia Greenia for open Village Manager position

Adjournment 8:47 p.m.

Posted by Karyn Edwards, Village of Ortonville Clerk. A full copy of the minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 476 Mill Street, PO BOX 928, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 or on the Village Website @ www.ortonvillevillage.com.