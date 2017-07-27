Public Notice: The Village of Ortonville

SYNOPSIS

Village of Ortonville

Regular Meeting

July 24, 2017

Call to order 7:01 p.m.

Trustees Present: Brice, Butzu, Dylus, Eschmann, Skornicka, Wills

Absent with notice: Sleva

The following items were approved:

1. Agenda as amended

2. Minutes of June 26, 2017, Regular Meeting

3. Minutes of July 5, 2017, Special Meeting

4. Minutes of July 5, 2017, Closed Session Meeting

5. Minutes of July 10, Special Meeting

6. Minutes of July 17, Joint Meeting

7. Disbursements in amount of $18,195.70

8. Contract with MDEQ for funding of 2017 Scrap Tire Market Development Grant

9. 2016-2017 Budget Amendments

10. Design Engineering Proposal from Rowe Professional Services for Scrap Tire Paving Project

11. Ortonville DDA 2017-2018 Budget

Adjournment at 8:51 p.m.

Posted by Karyn Edwards, Village of Ortonville Clerk. A full copy of the minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 476 Mill Street, PO BOX 928, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 or on the Village Website @ www.ortonvillevillage.com.

Publish in The Citizen 07-29-17