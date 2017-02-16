Public Notice: Village of Ortonville

Village of Ortonville

NOTICE OF PROPOSED

ZONING ORDINANCE AMENDMENT

The following is a synopsis of the proposed changes to the Sign Ordinance as introduced at the regular meeting of Village Council on January 23, 2017. Potential adoption date: February 27, 2017 at the Village Council meeting.

Section 4.302 General Provisions 8. Kinetic Signs – display brightness or luminous intensity shall not exceed 0.3 foot-candles above ambient light measurement. Section 4.303 Special Regulations by Type of Sign 1. Ground Signs – size, maximum height and type by zoning district

A full copy of the Ordinance is available at the Village Of Ortonville Municipal Office and on the website at www.ortonvillevillage.com

Karyn E. Edwards

Village Clerk

Publish in The Citizen 02-18-17