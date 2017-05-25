Public Notices Ortonville 5/27/17

SYNOPSIS
Village of Ortonville
Special Workshop & Special Meeting
May 15, 2017
Call to order 6:34 p.m.
Trustees Present:
Brice, Butzu, Dylus (7:32), Eschmann, Skornicka, Sleva, Wills
The following item was approved:
1. Agenda as amended
The following items were discussed:
2. Historical Projects
3. Rules and Procedures Manual
Entered into Special Meeting at 8:33 p.m.
The following item was approved:
1. Authorize Village Manager to purchase 2013 Monroe Salt Spreader with Salt Brine Tank on the MITN website at a not to exceed price of $5,250.00 (includes 5% buyers premium).
Adjournment at 8:55 p.m.
Posted by Karyn Edwards, Village of Ortonville Clerk. A full copy of the minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 476 Mill Street, PO BOX 928, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 or on the Village Website @ www.ortonvillevillage.com.
Publish in The Citizen 05-27-17
SYNOPSIS
Village of Ortonville
Regular Meeting
May 22, 2017
Call to order 7:02 p.m.
Trustees Present:
Brice, Butzu, Dylus, Skornicka, Sleva, Wills
Absent with notice:
Eschmann
The following items were approved:
1. Agenda as amended
2. Minutes of April 24, 2017 as amended
3. Disbursements in amount of $13,210.83
4. Skate Park Sessions
5. Brandon Township Parks & Recreation Request
6. CDBG Cooperation Agreement
7. Oakland County CISMA Representative and Budget
8. Planning Commission Appointments
9. Sidewalk Engineering Proposal
Adjournment at 9:12 p.m.
