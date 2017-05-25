Public Notices Ortonville 5/27/17

Connect on Linked in

SYNOPSIS

Village of Ortonville

Special Workshop & Special Meeting

May 15, 2017

Call to order 6:34 p.m.

Trustees Present:

Brice, Butzu, Dylus (7:32), Eschmann, Skornicka, Sleva, Wills

The following item was approved:

1. Agenda as amended

The following items were discussed:

2. Historical Projects

3. Rules and Procedures Manual

Entered into Special Meeting at 8:33 p.m.

The following item was approved:

1. Authorize Village Manager to purchase 2013 Monroe Salt Spreader with Salt Brine Tank on the MITN website at a not to exceed price of $5,250.00 (includes 5% buyers premium).

Adjournment at 8:55 p.m.

Posted by Karyn Edwards, Village of Ortonville Clerk. A full copy of the minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 476 Mill Street, PO BOX 928, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 or on the Village Website @ www.ortonvillevillage.com.

Publish in The Citizen 05-27-17

SYNOPSIS

Village of Ortonville

Regular Meeting

May 22, 2017

Call to order 7:02 p.m.

Trustees Present:

Brice, Butzu, Dylus, Skornicka, Sleva, Wills

Absent with notice:

Eschmann

The following items were approved:

1. Agenda as amended

2. Minutes of April 24, 2017 as amended

3. Disbursements in amount of $13,210.83

4. Skate Park Sessions

5. Brandon Township Parks & Recreation Request

6. CDBG Cooperation Agreement

7. Oakland County CISMA Representative and Budget

8. Planning Commission Appointments

9. Sidewalk Engineering Proposal

Adjournment at 9:12 p.m.

Posted by Karyn Edwards, Village of Ortonville Clerk. A full copy of the minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 476 Mill Street, PO BOX 928, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 or on the Village Website @ www.ortonvillevillage.com.

Publish in The Citizen 05-27-17