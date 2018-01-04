Red Mountain Foods opens in Tom’s Market

By David Fleet

Editor

Ortonville-Red Mountain Foods, 465 South St., located inside Tom’s Market, opened in August 2017 and features a variety of unique sandwiches, homemade soups and catering.

Chef Will Rottenberk is a graduate of Dorsey Culinary School and brings several years of cooking talent and creativity to the village.

“I’ve had a passion for cooking for many years,” said Rottenberk, a 1984 Waterford Mott High School graduate and 1986-89 Army veteran. “For many years I was a chef at The Palace of Auburn Hills where I gained the skills to provide some outstanding dining experiences.”

To better serve the community, Red Mountain Foods will also deliver sandwiches and beverages in the area. The lunch menu available 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Saturday includes some new sandwiches such as spinach and ricotta grilled cheese on sourdough bread with a side of marinara sauce. From specialty dry rubs to sweet or spicy barbecue sauces for a pig roast, Red Mountain Foods is ready is ideal for a wedding or graduation party.

“It’s just one of my specialty sandwiches that will soon become a favorite,” he said. “I use only the freshest ingredients. Just remember to call ahead to order since the menu changes.” Call 248-627-3835.