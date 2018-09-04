Robin Adair

ADAIR, ROBIN ROY of Goodrich, Michigan. Passed away on August 30, 2018. He was 80.

He was born August 8, 1938 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Vida (nee; Hammitt) and Deroy Hartman Adair. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a great friend. He married the former Kathleen Burton on June 5, 1976 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Clarkston.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kathleen; six sons, Robert (Hope) Adair, Scott (Desiree) Heck, David (Irena) Adair, Troy (Jackie) Heck, John (Lisa) Adair and Jason (Pearl) Adair; 13 grandchildren; three siblings, Irene Halog, Richard (Nancy) Adair and Janice (Randy) Medford; one sister-in-law, Sherry Adair; he was preceded in death by one brother Kenneth Adair. Robin graduated from Harper Woods High School and was in the U.S. Army stationed in Mannheim, Germany. He retired from General Motors (tool and die maker) in 2005. A member of Goodrich United Methodist Church and was involved in the P.E.T. ministry (Personal Energy Transportation). He was an avid racquetball player of 35 years and was a member of the Ortonville Rotary Club for 40 years. He was loved by many and will be missed by all. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 22, 2018 at Goodrich United Methodist Church 8071 S. State Road, Goodrich with a luncheon to follow. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made Ortonville Rotary Scholarship Fund PO Box 587, Ortonville, MI 48462. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South St., Ortonville. To send a condolence to the family, please go to www.villagefh.com.