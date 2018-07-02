Roger Webber

WEBBER, ROGER IVAN of Ortonville; died June 29, 2018. He was 64.

Born in Pontiac, Michigan on October 27, 1953 to the late LaVerne Robert and Violet Victoria (nee; Gjelhaug) Webber. He is survived by one son, Christopher (Hailey) Webber; three grandchildren, Madalyn, Brodie and Owen Webber; his lovely assistant, Kathy Ryan; preceded in death by his sister, Madalyn Gasco. Roger retired from the State of Michigan Mental Health. A celebration of Roger’s life will be at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, July 5, 2018 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME–ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Mr. Jim Carpenter will officiate. Family will receive friends on Thursday 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com