Tales from the TransAmerican Trail

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

On May 13, Lynne Wummel and Jenny Cupp started on a journey spanning more than 4,000 miles with just their bikes, 30 pounds of gear and the open road.

On Dec. 17, they will be sharing their story.

“We will be sharing pictures and stories about the life on the road, the variety of people we meet along the way, and some of our personal struggles and triumphs,” said Wummel.

At 7 p.m., Dec. 17 at the Brandon Township Public Library, 304 South St., Ortonville, Wummel and Cupp will be talking about their journey, which lasted for over two months, coming to an end on July 25.

Wummel is a 2016 Brandon graduate. The route they took, the TransAmerican Trail, spans from Virginia to Oregon, crossing nine states. Though most riders start in Oregon and go east, the two went the opposite way, fighting the winds along the way.

“We will go over the things we carried, how we carried them, and how we managed to maintain our westward direction,” said Wummel.

The purpose for the trip was two fold. While Wummel enjoys outdoor activities, she also hiked over 2,000 miles on the Appalachian Trail in 2017, she also raised money with her journey for the Sierra Club, an organization dedicated to helping the environment.

“I find it fun being homeless in the world—I’m a vagabond. I love having everything I own on my bike,” Wummel told The Citizen during her trip. “I love having everything I own on my bike. It’s faster than hiking too. It’s nothing to cover 70 miles on a bike.”

Register for ‘TransAmerican Trail Ride’, 7 p.m., Dec. 17, at brandonlibrary.org or by calling 248-627-1460.