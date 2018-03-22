Unattended fire, dry brush causes blaze

At about 2:30 p.m, Wednesday, Brandon firefighters responded to Allen Road for a small structure fire.

Brandon Fire Chief David Kwapis said that dry spring weather was a major factor in the blaze.

“The structure was fully engulfed when we arrived,” said Kwapis. “A small unattended fire near the structure spread causing the blaze. Right now it’s a very dry spring. Township residents should not leave any fires unattended until it rains.”

There were no injuries, the building was a total loss.