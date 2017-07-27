On Aug. 24, Kettering University’s Atwood Stadium will be the site of the Vehicle City Gridiron Classic.

At 1 p.m., Goodrich will play Bendle at 4 p.m. Flushing takes on Linden and at 7 p.m. Carman-Ainsworth will play Grand Blanc. The Vehicle City Gridiron Classic will kick-off the football season in Flint and Genesee County. Tickets are $7 and are available at the school after Aug.1.Parking $5. Vehiclecitygridiron.com