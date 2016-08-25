Goodrich apartment proposal, zoning discussed

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-On Monday night, the planning commission voted to table a request for a change in zoning from general commerical to multiple-family residential district on about 10 acres at 7293 South State Road just south of Yellow Dog.

The proposal has been tentatively scheduled for the planning commission meeting Sept. 26 at the Goodrich Village Offices, 7338 S. State Goodrich and will include a representative from the school district and the Genesee County Sheriff Department to discuss the potential impact of the proposed Atlas Meadows Luxury Apartment Complex.

If the zoning change is approved by the planning commission the project will then require a site plan and a vote by the village council.

About 30 village area residents had their first glimpse of the project plans presented by Hanuman Marur of Burton-based Trans Environmental Engineers.

The multi-building apartment complex proposal includes in the first phase,six buildings with eight units on the first and second floor. In the second phase, three buildings with four units on the first and second floors will be constructed, for a total of 120 units. The 900 square feet apartments will be two bedrooms with two bathrooms. A car port will also be included. The buildings will be located on about 464 foot frontage along M-15, extending 946 feet deep. Due to the wetlands on the property the front three acres will be left natural with a boulevard drive off M-15 through the wetland area. A welcome center and clubhouse will also be part of the project.

The complex will be unique since it will be heated by geothermal and solar energy systems.

“The use of geothermal to heat the buildings will be the first of its kind in Genesee County and would save money for the residents. They will pay electric and sewer expenses,” said Marur. “If approved, the project could be expanded out over the next three years.”

Marur said a market study in Oxford, Davison, Grand Blanc and Lake Orion is ongoing to determine the need and projected rent cost of the units.

“I feel it’s a good location and will put Goodrich on the map—we are looking at a market rate of about $1,200 per month. We will stay 10 percent under that,” he said. “The vacant property has been on the market since 1985 and if the zoning does not change, the deal will not go through. The project is worth about $6 million and is funded by a group of individuals. For the community it’s $150,000 per year in taxes. Schools, village and township will benefit.”

The project will move forward in three phases completed in about three years, he added.

“Since there is wet land the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will have to grant approval for the entrance,” he added.

A village resident for about one year, Kathy Corbett was not happy with the plan that would ultimately attract several hundred new residents to the village.

“I’d like to keep this community rural,” said Corbett. “I moved here to get away from traffic and now I see a 100 plus unit apartment complex coming in—I can only imagine how it’s going to impact our area. We are talking about hundreds more people. The taxes are going to be impacted, too—including police and fire. There is no way one or two officers are going to handle this new requirement. We pay enough taxes now.”

Atlas Township Supervisor Shirley Kautman-Jones said while a $6 million taxable value will bring revenues to the community, it’s a little early to panic.

“It’s a request for a change in zoning,” she said. “If and when the site plan comes back from the developer the project can change dramatically. Consider, too, that both Goodrich and Atlas Township have lost population. Given all the demographics available it’s a little early to panic, a greater impact study should be considered.”

According to the U.S. Census, in 2000 Atlas Township had a population of 7,993, which dipped to 7,257 in 2010. Similarly, the population of Goodrich dropped from 1,860 in 2000 to 1,353 in 2010. Currently, the township and village is under contract with the Genesee County Sheriff Department for police services, which includes four deputies.

The Goodrich School District has an enrollment of about 2,000 students. Michelle Imbrunone, school district superintendent, recognized the potential impact 140 additional housing units would have on the community.

“Goodrich Area Schools takes pride in our ability to provide educational opportunities to all students,” said Imbrunone. “It is our goal to live our mission statement: Achievement for Every Learner. In the event this proposed community endeavor should come to fruition, we would welcome potential students to join the Martian family.”

Colin Consiglio was one of several area residents who cautioned the planning commission on Monday night to gather more information before recommending the zoning change to the village council.

“In a perfect world, it sounds great,” he said. “And I’d love to have my taxes reduced by the project. However, there’s just not enough information about the project to support it right now. We have a master plan and zoning in place for these developments. There is a mechanism already in place—so to piecemeal some zoning together is not right. We don’t have an impact study or reports from the state to make this decision. The road to hell is paved with good intentions.”