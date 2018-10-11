Village council selects new DPW supervisor

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-On Monday night the village council voted 3-2 to offer the position of Department of Public Works supervisor to Matt Mayne.

Councilmembers, Shannon R. McCafferty, Tim Light and President Mark Baldwin voted for Mayne. Councilmembers Jake Vick and Tim Barraco voted no.

On Oct. 4, the village council interviewed four candidates for the DPW supervisor. The opening comes after the resignation of DPW director Ethan Campbell in July. In August the council appointed DPW employee Mayne as the interim superintendent.

“We were very fortunate for the applications we received,” said Baldwin. “We had to narrow it down to four. Some (candidates) were a little over qualified.”

It’s too bad we could not share the title with both of them. I hope we don’t lose anyone of them. They complement each others.”

Mayne is a Millington resident and has been employed by the village since 2000. He is a 1995 Goodrich High School graduate.

“I would like to thank the village council for showing faith in me,” said Mayne. “I look forward to serving the village for many years.”

Baldwin and Light will oversee a background check and negotiate a salary for the council.

The village council also voted 5-0 to extend a full time to Aaron Christner, who also applied for the DPW supervisor’s position.

Now that the DPW position is filled, at 6 p.m., Oct. 12 for the village manager/clerk candidates will be interviewed by the council.

The openings come after the council voted 3-2 in June to not renew the contract for village administrator/clerk Jakki Sidge

The candidates for the village administrator/clerk, Sherry Wilkerson, Flint; Andrew Niedzinski, Bay City; Andrew J. Potter, Ortonville and Erica Armstrong, Goodrich.