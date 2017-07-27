Visionary session for Dixie Highway

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp.-At 7 p.m., Aug. 1, Paul Daniel Marriott & Associates, Historic and Scenic Road Preservation Planners, will be the featured speaker for a visionary session at the township fire station #1, 14645 Dixie Highway # B. Marriott will discuss the concept of “heritage corridors” and the long-term benefit of collaborative planning and management of the Dixie Highway. The public is invited to attend.

Bob DePalma, township supervisor, said the meeting is open to the public.

“This meeting will provide an understand of the types of tools necessary to bring about the Dixie Byway concept,” said DePalma.

“All the data and input will be incorporated in the township master plan update.”

Then from 9-11 a.m., Aug. 3, at the township hall, 4695 Grange Hall Road, Marriott will reflect on his time in northwestern Oakland County, getting to know the communities as well as the natural and recreational assets. Property owners and stakeholders along Dixie Highway are encouraged to attend.

Marriott specializes in analysis, preservation, and management strategies for historic roads and scenic byways works with corridor planning and corridor strategies, to gauge the interest of creating a Dixie Highway Corridor Management Plan.

Alexandria Huff is a senior planner from the Economic Development and Community Affairs of Oakland County.

“As part of our Heritage Corridor initiative, we established a stakeholder group between Groveland and Holly townships,” she said. The initiative includes the development of planning strategies for the corridor with consideration of the existing recreational resources, land uses and future economic opportunities.”

The township began their master planning process in June and is currently seeking input. Oakland County Parks is planning for Groveland Oaks and actively working with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources creating an off-road vehicle park. The DNR also working on a strategic plan for Holly State Recreation Area, also in the township.

“With all of these projects and plans in motion, we thought it would be good to bring stakeholders together and discuss the preservation and management of the Dixie Highway Corridor,” said Huff. “Groveland Township is looking to hold a public master plan visioning for the Dixie Highway corridor this fall. This presentation offers an introduction to the concept of heritage corridors and the long-term benefits of planning, preservation, development and management of Dixie Highway as a heritage corridor.”