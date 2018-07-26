Voter’s guide for August 6, 2018 primaries

Editor’s note: Earlier this month, The Citizen e-mailed questions to candidates in Atlas, Brandon and Groveland townships.

Candidates were limited to 30 word responses. Key: (I) Incumbent, (R) Republican and (D) Democrat.

Brandon Township Trustee (Choose one)

Name: Scott Broughton (I)

Age: 53

Years in the township: 22

Education: Bachelor of Science – Business Administration, John Brown University

Occupation: Director of Information Technology – Retired

Government-related experience: Brandon Township Trustee: 2017 – 2018

Why are you running for office?

Brandon Township is a jewel in Northern Oakland County. My goal is to protect the peaceful, rural nature of our community while focusing on improving Police, Fire, and Roads.

What is your plan to help improve the township’s economic condition?

Continue to curb unnecessary spending while moving toward the goal of maintaining recommended fund balances. Stick to the budget!

Would you consider a township sewer district for businesses and lakeside property owners? Please explain.

As long as ALL businesses along M15 agree to the expense of forming a sewer district. NONE of the costs will be passed on to the Village or the Township.

Where do you stand on shared services with the Village of Ortonville or other townships?

Continue sharing Police, Fire, and Parks and Recreation services. The Village and Township Boards serve distinct purposes and should remain separate.

If elected, what will be your top priority in office?

To continue to improve communication; including moving to a complete online document system available to the public. Also, push to add an additional grading/chloride cycle to the road maintenance schedule.

What do you envision for Brandon Township in four years?

A completed Township Park. Updated Communication. Improved maintenance of our dirt roads. Continued pride in our peaceful, rural community.

***

Name: Dale M. Creamer (R)

Age: 59

Years in the township: 30 years

Education: Community College and trade school

Occupation: Electrician

Government-related experience: Proudly served 4 years , USMC

Why are you running for office?

I believe the existing board is disconnected from the people they serve

What is your plan to help improve the township’s economic condition?

Appoint a subcommittee to examined all expenses, including legacy cost. Reduce operating cost for township offices, attract new businesses to Brandon Twp.

Would you consider a township sewer district for businesses and lakeside property owners? Please explain.

Yes, I would recommend a system for business only, on M-15. Have plans completed, then get a complete cost estimates , and then locate funding sources. I recommend proceeding with planning now, while the economy is positive.

Where do you stand on shared services with the Village of Ortonville or other townships?

I am open to a discussion, on cost savings, and impact of services. The current police are a shared service

If elected, what will be your top priority in office?

Communicate with the people, and provide government transparency. Get cost to install an digital sign, on M-15, similar to the Groveland Township sign , locate it on the Township 55 acres, next to credit union.

What do you envision for Brandon Township in four years?

Develop and enlarge the business district on M-15 to support a tax base, and reduce the residential tax rate. Complete a trial system next to M-15 to connect to Clarkston and Goodrich and get the DNR to pay for and install with grants. Clear the townships 55 acres, next to credit union, start with plans, and build a park for the community.

***

Name: Marisa L. Prince (D)

Age: 41

Years in the township: 4

Education: BS College of Engineering, Georgia Tech (Atlanta, Georgia) and Wayne State University MBA

Occupation: Quality Engineering Manager

Government-related experience: None, I have always worked in the Private Sector. I have plenty of experience demanding action from my elected officials.

Why are you running for office?

I want to see families like mine represented on the Board – families raising young children, who plan to be here for many years. I want to see positive things happening here – that starts with energized, thoughtful, creative, and motivated leadership.

What is your plan to help improve the township’s economic condition?

Increase our tax base by attracting new residents and businesses rather than further taxing our residents. Scrupulous attention to government spending.

Would you consider a township sewer district for businesses and lakeside property owners? Please explain.

Yes, I consider this to be very important for Brandon. The current lack of sewers adversely affects our schools and stifles our growth. Brandon Township needs Trustees who think like an engineer and are forward thinking for this project – I am the person for this task.

Where do you stand on shared services with the Village of Ortonville or other townships?

I stand in favor of sharing services, sharing knowledge, and collaborating. During the 5/7/18 Board meeting, when a decision was made about the Township purchasing a vacant school in order to relocate their offices, there were concerns about the effect on the Village. A Board member said that his responsibility is to the Township not the Village. That division is unacceptable to me.

If elected, what will be your top priority in office?

Capitalizing on our strong sense of community and working together to improve Brandon Township. I plan to support recreation initiatives. I am not satisfied with how the trails were handled. We need increased transparency, improved communication to residents, and more teamwork in government.

What do you envision for Brandon Township in four years?

I envision a strong Brandon School District with healthy enrollment. I see our community retaining its rural charm while also experiencing planned growth I see the same generous spirit that we have now amongst residents. I envision inclusive decision-making processes, careful stewardship of resources, and enjoying the investments we have made here.

***

Name: Jayson W. Rumball (R)

Age: 39 (40 in September).

Years in Township: Going on 37 years.

Education: Bachelor of Arts – Olivet College (Business Administration/Risk Management) and Juris Doctor – Thomas M. Cooley Law School (Business Transactions).

Occupation: Owner/Partner at Rumball & Wojtkowicz, PLC – Business/Estate Planning Attorney with office in Ortonville.I’m also the Brandon HS Golf Coach.

Government-related experience: I previously served a 4 year term as Brandon Twp. Trustee (2012-2016).

Why are you running for office? I feel the community is looking for some fresh faces/ideas on the board and I am confident I fit that bill. I believe that you have to be part of the solution and not part of the problem when it comes to politics. So, I am running to be a productive and participating citizen of our community.

What is your plan to help improve the township economic condition? The economic condition is primarily determined by and maintaining a balanced budget. The budget needs to be analyzed line by line, and we need to find ways to increase revenues as well (with minimal burdens on the community as a whole).

Would you consider a township sewer district for businesses and lakeside property owners? Please explain. Yes. I would listen to and explore sewer opportunities presented for lake property/business owners. Utilization of sewers on M15 could greatly increase our tax base and provide employment opportunities.

Where do you stand on shared services with the village of ortonville other townships? This is typically a helpful strategy and can be a valuable cost saving measure. I have some knowledge of this from past lawsuits I have been involved in as counsel.

If elected, what will be your top priority in office? My top priority as an elected official would be to listen to the needs and wants of the community and find the most effective ways to implement those needs and wants.

What do you envision for Brandon Township in four years? I believe through my service to the community and ideas as Trustee, that this community can thrive in all facets and become a better Brandon.

***

Name: Steven D. Unruh (R)

Age: 47

Education: M.S. – Oakland University; B.S. – Central Michigan University

Occupation: Michigan State Police Trooper

Government-related experince: Since 1998, I have served the citizens of the State of Michigan.

Why are you running for office?:

During my years of service, I have grown to appreciate serving others. Successful service begins with strong positive leadership that I will provide through transparent loyalty and integrity to Brandon.

What is your plan to help improve the township’s economic condition?

A competitive business district is essential to the growth of the township while maintaining its desire to remain rural.

Would you consider a township sewer district businesses and lakeside property owners?

Yes. It is imperative that a proper infrastructure that supports a thriving business district, while preserving lakefront property, should be the focus for the future of Brandon.

Where do you stand on shared services with the Village of Ortonville or other townships?

A qualitative analysis of dispatched runs, or calls-for-service, should be implemented to determine the benefit of the contracted services while maintaining optimal security for Brandon.

If elected, what will be your top priority in office?

It is my top priority to reduce taxes by creating a competitive business district.

What do you envision for Brandon Township in four years?

Brandon is in a unique location where a business district can be successful while maintaining its rural roots. It is my vision that Brandon’s business district becomes competitive with the surrounding areas.

51st State House (Choose one)

Name: Matt Anderton (R)

Age: 51 years old

Years in the district: Resident of Clayton Township for 8 years. However, I have done business in the district for 25 years.

Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Michigan State University (1988) Law Degree from Cooley Law School (1991)

Occupation: Attorney and Business owner in Genesee and northern Oakland Counties for 25 years.

Government related experience: I do not have any prior government related experience.

Why are you running for office?

We are experts at sitting back and complaining about the problems of our government and saying “somebody should do something”. Finally, I decided “somebody” should be me.

What is your plan to improve the district’s economic condition?

My plan to improve the economic condition includes decreasing regulations and taxes for business owners and individuals. When there is limited government, there is more freedom of choice.

What will be your top priority in office?

My top priority will be to work on government being more accountable and transparent to the people. Which will lead to government of the people, by the people, for the people.

What is your vision for the district in two year?

I have a vision that the people in our District would have a renewed hope that there is someone in government who does care and wants to hear their voice.

***

Name: David Lossing (D)

Age: 54

Years in the 51st District: 22 years

Education: Ph.D. Candidate Education Specialist (Ed.S.) Bayh College of Education University of Michigan-Flint

Indiana State University April 2012 (Expected completion 2019) Masters of Public Administration Bachelor of Arts Rackham Graduate School Political Science/Economic University of Michigan University of Michigan-Flint May 2008 August 1987.

Occupation: Ph.D. Candidate, Indiana State University. Professionally, I worked for the University of Michigan for sixteen years on both the Ann Arbor and Flint campus. I also taught at the School of Education at UM-AA for eight years.

Government-related experience: I served the City of Linden on the Linden City Council for six years (1998-2004) and then as Mayor for twelve years (2004-2016). In that time, I worked with other communities in southern Genesee County dealing with regional land use planning.

Why are you running for office?

I’ve been disappointed with the State’s lack of investment in our communities, schools, and post-secondary institutions over the past eight years. If we want Michigan to become completive on the global stage, we need to invest in our people and places to attract investments.

What is your plan to help improve the district’s economic condition?

I am proposing a new commitment to our graduating high school seniors: the Michigan Commitment. It would cover the “last dollar gap” in which most students use student loans to cover each year.

If elected, what will be your top priority in office?

Three fold: restore revenue sharing to our communities that have been shorted, at least in the 51st District, by $15 million over the past sixteen years. Second, advocate for a voluntary balanced calendar for our K-12 school districts, and the Michigan Commitment as described above.

What is your vision for the district in two years?

An increase in our State’s educational attainment level increased funding towards revenue sharing for our communities, more investments in our road and bridge repairs.

***

Name: Mike Mueller (R)

Age: 43

Residence: Lifelong resident of Fenton Township

Education: 1992 Linden High School; 1999 Eastern Michigan University, with honors

Occupation: Deputy Sheriff, farmer (Mueller’s Orchard and Cider Mill), small business owner (Birchview Outdoor Wedding and Event Center).

Government -related experience:

U.S. Navy Veteran, earning the Navy Marine Corps Achievement Medal, amongst others. I have been a Deputy Sheriff for 18 years and was awarded deputy of the year in 2016.

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office to bring life experience, along with effective listening and communication skills, which will bring front line experience to craft common sense policy.

What is your plan to help improve the districts economic condition?

I will advocate for the reduction of burdensome regulation that affect farmers, small business owners and protect property owner rights, which will help boost the local economy.

If elected, what will be your top priority in office?

Quality of life for the residents is my top priority. Residents have expressed concerns over no fault auto insurance, infrastructure and the senior pensions tax.

What is your vision for the district in two years?

We need to illuminate the, “Temporary income tax increase”, implemented by Governor Granholm and promote skilled trades in our local schools, teaching life skills, giving choice to students.

***

Name: Drew M. Shapiro (R)

Age: 29

Years in the 51st District: 29

Education: Fenton High School, 2006. Central Michigan University, B.S. In Political Science with a Minor in Entrepreneurship, 2010.

Occupation: Managing Associate with Mass Mutual Financial Group and current County Commissioner, Genesee County 6th District.

Government-related experience: Into my 6th year fighting the political establishment, so they recruited someone to run against me and do their bidding. Four years on Fenton School Board (2 as President). Two years as county commissioner. I improved animal control, saved $50K of veterans funds and fought for local businesses.

Why are you running for office?

I care about my community and about this state. I have the experience in fixing budgets, fighting for our pets, fighting for our veterans and fighting for what’s right.

What is your plan to help improve the district’s economic condition?

Prioritize and limit what’s done with our money. Stop letting Lansing waste tax dollars to bribe businesses who only come for the free money. Get Lansing out of the way.

If elected, what will be your top priority in office?

Focus on education, infrastructure and the economy together. Look at the big picture and long-term effects. Our economy determines the funding while education and infrastructure build and sustain our economy.

What is your vision for the district in two years?

Get Lansing out of the way. We need choice in education to provide a skilled, educated workforce. No more cheap, patchwork “fixes” for roads, infrastructure. Quality input gets quality output.

***

Name: Ian Shetron (R)

Age: 27

Years in the 51st District: 27

Education: George Washington University, political science

Occupation: Communications Consultant, Luntz Global Partners

Government-related experience: Professional messaging for dozens of prominent elected officials around the country; Michigan Republican Party State Committeeman representing Michigan’s 5th District; Donald Trump for President 2016, Genesee County Co-Chair

Why are you running for office?

We deserve a representative who listens first, then acts. I’m running to give residents a real conservative choice with practical, common-sense solutions.

What is your plan to help improve the district’s economic condition?

Getting government out of the way and retaining our skilled workforce is critical to improving our economy. I’ll cut taxes and burdensome regulations, and rein in runaway auto insurance premiums.

If elected, what will be your top priority in office?

No-fault auto insurance reform, spending roads money only on road repair and maintenance, giving retirees pension tax relief, and returning our income tax rate to 3.9% are my top priorities.

What is your vision for the district in two years?

More come to live and work in our district than ever before. Drawn by safe communities, great schools, low cost of living, and plentiful jobs, hardworking families choose the 51st.

14th State Senate

Name: Ruth Johnson (R)

Age: 63

Years in the 14th State Senate District: Lifelong resident

Education: Oakland Community College, Oakland University, Wayne State University

Occupation: Michigan Secretary of State

Government-related experience: Oakland County Commissioner, State Representative, Oakland County Clerk/Register of Deeds, and Michigan Secretary of State

Why are you running for office?

To continue fighting fraud and delivering value for people’s tax dollars. When I took on corruption in the Oakland ISD my investigation ended in the superintendent going to jail.

What is your plan to help improve the district’s economic condition?

Our economic future depends on our children having many different options in education – including college track and skilled trades learning opportunities – so they can find good jobs.

If elected, what will be your top priority in office?

Fighting waste, fraud, and abuse in all of its forms. I will also focus on strengthening education and protecting quality of life for people in our district.

What is your vision for the district in two years?

A continuing strong economy, great education opportunities for our children, improved roads, and a community that remains a great place to live and to raise a family.

***

Name: Cris Rariden (D)

Age: 67

Years in the 14th State Senate District: 50 years

Education: Bachelor of Science, Sociology

Occupation: Retired

Government-related experience: Served on the Grand Blanc Township Board 2012 – 2016 as the Elected Township Clerk.

Why are you running for office?

To bring back kindness and civility in Government. To help protect the rights of the common people.

What is your plan to help improve the district’s economic condition?

To ensure the 14th District receives its fair portion of revenue sharing to help with infrastructure and schools. To bring new business and jobs to our communities.

If elected, what will be your top priority in office?

My priority is to be responsive to the wants and needs of the people in my District. I will work very hard to promote social and economic justice.

What is your vision for the district in two years?

To see our residents prosper under positive leadership by building strong neighborhoods and fostering a commitment to community.

***

Name: Renee Watson (D)

Age: 43

Years in the 14th State Senate District: Almost 20 years

Education: Masters in Public Administration and Bachelors of Family Science from Central Michigan University, Wellness Coach Certification from Mayo Clinic Medical School

Occupation: Candidate for State Senate, previously worked in Economic Development for The Flint & Genesee Chamber of Commerce and Director of Residential/Program Development for Whaley Children’s Center

Government-related experience: Grand Blanc Board of Education Trustee and Treasurer, Precinct Delegate, Poll Watcher, PTAC Counselor

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office to bring the voice of the voters to Lansing. As an advocate for families, small businesses, and education, I intend to listen to constituents and lead the charge to bring positive change to this area that will benefit all people.

What is your plan to help improve the district’s economic condition?

For the last several years, I have collaborated with governments, small business, non profit and municipalities on solutions to provide stronger services and opportunities to communities in and around District 14.

My experience and network of economic leaders in the region informs my work in this area.

If elected, what will be your top priority in office?

Families are my priority. Focusing on education, supporting our schools and teachers and providing the necessary resources needed to educate all students.

I am eager to work with colleagues in higher education to find ways to make a college education accessible and affordable for students, as well as provide support for trade schools.

What is your vision for the district in two years?

In two years we will have less partisan rancor and greater collaboration. I will provide progress reports in the district, highlighting actions that will be taken to strengthen our schools, improve our roads, and create jobs.

***

Name: Katherine Houston (R)

Age: 61

Years in the 14th State Senate District: 22 years.

Education: Psychology college degree / Minor in Political Science / Doctor of Jurisprudence degree in Law; an aggressive student identified by World

leaders before the age of ten to be a future leader.

Occupation: New York State Lawyer; with a law office in New York State engaged in nationwide legal projects

Government-related experience: Candidate that won the 2008 Democratic Primary for Michigan State House Representative / District 46, and ran for Michigan State Senate in 2010.

Why are you running for office?

CIVIC DUTY/RESPONSIBILITY; concerns about the future of Michigan’s

People inspiring the propagation of increased tourism, park/horse activities, and property expansions connecting to State Land.

What is your plan to help improve the district’s economic condition? In essence the only way to expect increased incomes is to enhance tourism, develop parks and its uses, and create businesses relative to each region supported by dedicated ethics.

If elected, what will be your top priority in office? Establishment of quaint restaurants; co-opt bakeries, endless corn fields harvested for BBQ contests and fed horses; as well as co-opts servicing poorer communities thereby attracting businesses.