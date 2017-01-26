Women’s March

By Susan Bromley

Staff Writer

Local women marched in Washington, DC and Lansing last weekend, motivated for various reasons.

Danell Duff, a Groveland Township resident and survivor of sexual assault, is offended that so many Americans supported Donald Trump as president, a man accused of sexually assaulting women and who repeatedly dismissed his comments about grabbing women’s genitals as “locker room talk.”

Duff, a wife and mother of two that holds a law degree, has volunteered as a court-appointed special advocate for abused and neglected people, had multiple other reasons for marching as well, including defending the rights of those who have been marginalized, such as members of the LGBTQ community.

So she got on a plane from Detroit to Indianapolis, Ind. and made the nearly 600-mile journey in a minivan to DC beginning Friday morning from there with five others.

“The nice thing about driving from Indianapolis to DC, is we saw other women and families and groups that were going to the march,” said Duff. “At every rest area, there were pink pussy hats and everyone was supporting each other, which added to the experience.”

They arrived Friday night in DC, staying at an airbnb, and taking a packed Metro train to Union Station Saturday, arriving at the rally at about 9:30 a.m., wedged into a spot near the National Museum of the American Indian among thousands of women, men, and children.

Crowds at the Washington march have been estimated to be more than 500,000, part of the largest protest in American history, as people marched in cities all over the country, as well as on six continents.

Duff and her friends could not see or hear the rally speakers from their vantage point far back in the massive crowd, but her attitude, as well as that of the people around her, was that they didn’t need to see the speakers, what they needed was to be seen by their fellow Americans and those in power, as people rising up against wrongs.

“One thing I really wasn’t expecting was people in their late 70s and early 80s and I thought, ‘How are they doing it?’” recalls Duff. “Seriously. I was like, ‘I’m so happy to see you here.’”

Near to the rally stage was Heidi Barckholtz, 43, a former Ortonville resident and village clerk who now resides in Clawson. The mother of two and grandmother of one was among a group of 10 women who rented a van and drove all Friday night to get to Washington, DC.

“I think for most of us, we all feel Trump has marginalized all the groups the march tried to encompass— minorities, women, the LGBTQ community,” said Barckholtz. “It’s the starting of unraveling of things we have worked so hard to get and maintain and he is disrespectful of that. For us, it was unity. We all just felt that what prompted us to go is this unprecedented election and things that were allowed and condoned and we weren’t going to sit back and say it’s ok to offend this minority, and this disabled person, and women.”

Barckholtz and her friends had no trouble hearing the speakers and she recalls some of the speeches really struck a note with her, particularly those by America Ferrera, Ashley Judd, Van Jones, and Michael Moore. Each brought their own perspective and passion to what she felt the march was all about.

Barckholtz marched with a sign stating her support of Planned Parenthood. There were many such signs, as well as ones demonstrating support of a wide variety of other causes— the environment, education, free speech, immigration, healthcare, and more.

Duff laughs as she remembers some of the signs she saw, including one that read, “You know it’s serious when the introverts are here.”

The demonstration was peaceful, Duff and Barckholtz agreed.

Duff said police seemed very supportive, and she saw marchers thanking the officers and stopping to talk to them. Overall, she felt a lot of positive energy from the crowd.

Duff was heartened by seeing that she is far from alone in her Democratic or “blue” values. She is a native of Indiana, historically a “red” state, or one that goes to the Republican candidate in presidential elections. While Michigan has been a blue state in presidential elections for years, it went red by a narrow margin in November and Duff notes that the majority of voters in Ortonville are Republican (Brandon Township voters typically vote about 65 percent Republican to 35 percent Democrat).

“When you’re in a red area, you need to surround yourself by blue every once in awhile,” said Duff, 48. “My takeaway was that there are more people like me than aren’t. If you live in a red area, you find yourself questioning— ‘Am I the minority?’ But I’m not. Hillary did win the popular vote. There are more of us than there are of them. I left there feeling energized. Do we need to do this once a month? I can do this every time Congress is in session.”

Melissa Francis, a Brandon Township resident, wasn’t able to make it to Washington, DC, but the single mother of five made a very spur of the moment decision to march in Lansing with her youngest son, Mark, after looking at her Facebook feed the day before.

“The day of the inauguration, I wasn’t going to watch anything, but I looked on Facebook and I shouldn’t have. I thought, ‘I have to do something.’”

She had some concern about things that might go awry, particularly as she had never protested anything, but told her son, “If things go sideways, we’ll run for the car.”

That wasn’t necessary, as Francis found, just as Duff and Barckholtz did in Washington, a peaceful rally and march in Lansing and one in which she felt uplifted to be around other people that are like-minded.

“I think I am a minority in Brandon Township, I don’t feel like people here share my views,” said Francis. “I don’t understand these women who say, ‘I don’t need a march, I’m treated equally.’ If you have it good, shouldn’t you wish that for others? If you haven’t been treated poorly, you need to realize that some people are, and there, but for the grace of God, go I, and have compassion and try to help them.”

Francis is concerned about the dismantling of the Affordable Care Act and losing a healthcare safety net, as well as the privatization of education, and tax dollars being turned into for-profit industries.

All three women, Duff, Barckholtz and Francis, say they are inspired following the march, and will take action in a variety of ways, either by donating money to organizations they support including the American Civil Liberties Union, Emily’s List and Planned Parenthood; by calling their senators and representatives; and joining organizations. Barckholtz was also signing a petition opposing Trump’s gag order on the Environmental Protection Agency.

“At this time I am watching to see what is the next thing,” said Francis, 52. “I’ve never wanted to be an activist, I don’t have time for this sh*t, I have a job. I don’t want to have to do this stuff, I want the world to run properly so I can do my job.”

Still, she recognizes that is not the world in which she currently lives and to make it so will require work she hadn’t planned on.

Duff notes much of the work for women’s rights was done before they came of age.

“I think my generation especially has forgotten to show gratitude for that, the benefits we receive,” she said. “How do you think you got those rights? That’s the problem with forgetting the generation in front of us… The march was needed as a reminder that there is still progress to be made. Women still don’t make as much (equal pay) as men. Why is it that college boys that rape women can spend only three months in jail because they have ‘potential’? We have a ways to go.”