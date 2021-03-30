Mason Purdy

By on No Comment

PURDY, MASON MICHAEL of Ortonville, Michigan.  Died March 19, 2021.  He was 25.

Mason was born August 4, 1995 in Pontiac, Michigan to Melissa Jean (nee: Spense) Love and the late Terrance Dee Purdy. He is survived by his mother, Melissa (Jeremy) Love; one son, Christopher Moreno; one brother; Dylan Purdy; and his grandmother, Sandy Williams.   Mason was a 2014 graduate of Brandon High School and was employed by Alpine Roofing. Family will receive friends from 3:00 – 6:30 p.m. Please wear a mask on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 followed by a private funeral service at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Ben Gonzales, officiating.  His service will be livestream at 7:00 P.M. by going to www.villagefh.com.  Memorial donations may be made to the family. Envelopes available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com 

Mason Purdy added by on
View all posts by Shelby Stewart →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.