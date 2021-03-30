Mason Purdy

PURDY, MASON MICHAEL of Ortonville, Michigan. Died March 19, 2021. He was 25.

Mason was born August 4, 1995 in Pontiac, Michigan to Melissa Jean (nee: Spense) Love and the late Terrance Dee Purdy. He is survived by his mother, Melissa (Jeremy) Love; one son, Christopher Moreno; one brother; Dylan Purdy; and his grandmother, Sandy Williams. Mason was a 2014 graduate of Brandon High School and was employed by Alpine Roofing. Family will receive friends from 3:00 – 6:30 p.m. Please wear a mask on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 followed by a private funeral service at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Ben Gonzales, officiating. His service will be livestream at 7:00 P.M. by going to www.villagefh.com. Memorial donations may be made to the family. Envelopes available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com