Arthur Carlson

CARLSON, ARTHUR SHERWOOD of Ortonville, Michigan; died on December 28, 2022. He was 85.

Arthur was born on January10, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Arthur S. and Mary A. (nee: McDonnell) Carlson. He married the former Charlene Anne McKenna on October 1, 1966 in Detroit, Michigan. He is survived by two children, Katie Beauchamp and Thomas Carlson; five grandchildren, Brandon Beauchamp, Kaitlyn Beauchamp and Ryan Beauchamp, Thomas Carlson and Chance Carlson; he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Charlene Ann Carlson. Arthur was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired as a teacher from Birmingham Groves and also taught at Birmingham Seaholm teaching Accounting and Computers. He was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church and also a member of the Knights of Columbus Fr. Ging Council. He served the Brandon School District as a Past-President of the Brandon School Board. Mass of the Resurrection will be Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church. Fr. Craig Marion, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Great Lakes National Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville, MI with a Rosary at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday under the auspices of the Knights of Columbus Fr. Ging Council. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fr. Ging Council. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com.