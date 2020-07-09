Back to school with COVID-19

By David Fleet

Editor

In about two months, students are scheduled to return to the classroom. Just how that will be accomplished is currently under deliberation by school officials, lawmakers and parents following the closure of schools statewide in mid March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We cannot predict how the virus will react,” said Michigan Gov. Whitmer

The MI SafeSchools Return to School Road map was introduced on June 30 and will help provide schools with the guidance they need as they enact strict safety measures to continue protecting educators, students, and their families.

“I will continue working closely with the Return to Learn Advisory Council and experts in epidemiology and public health to ensure we get this right, but we also need more flexibility and financial support from the federal government. This crisis has had serious implications on our budget, and we need federal support if we’re going to get this right for our kids.”

Wayne Wright, Goodrich School superintendent said districts must have ready three COVID plans not later than Aug. 15. If the area of Michigan is in phase I, II or II the district could not open and classes would be 100 percent virtual. Right now the area is in phase IV which would allow the district to reopen with limited face-to-face, or aa “hybrid system.” If the area improves to a phase V and VI the district could come back full face-to-face.

“These plans are to open school,” said Wright. “The road map includes the requirements (for the students and district) in each phase, the state provides what is highly recommended or recommended for the return.”

“Right now we just don’t know where we are with the virus,” he said. “We have to wait and see where it ends up.”

Following the closure of the schools due to the coronavirus last March the district surveyed parents regarding direction of education during the summer months and the fall.

“What we are hearing from parents is they want school back face-to-face,” he said. “We believe there are some students that are not going to come back because of the fear of COVID. At the beginning of the school year we’ll have a virtual set up for those students that do not fell they want to come back.”

Wright added the face-to-face is a better education, students need the socialization, parents are going to be working, and child care is a concern.

“I’m hoping we are back in face-to-face,” he said. “It will not be a good setting if we are not.”

The district enrolls about 2,100 students and 762 parents responded to the survey. Of those parents about 58 percent or 440 parents had elementary age students. Parents do not favor virtual summer programs, but would welcome face-to-face.

For the 322 parents of high school students that responded, the majority said they would not support a virtual summer SAT program or credit recovery.

About 50 percent of respondents said they would need a Chromebook and/Wifi capabilities. About half all of the respondents also said they plan to access the learning resources on the district website to provide further opportunities for their student.

“We are trying to get (additional) Chromebooks,” said Wright. “We can’t get them until September right now. There is such a demand for laptos. Also, when in get in the back areas of the district, Wifi is very weak out there. That limits the people that are further away for the school.”

The vast majority of parents support face-to-face full time instruction. If a blended classroom was implemented two days at school and three days virtual at home was favored, followed by a day where half the students attend classes a.m. and half attend p.m. classes. The other times would be virtual. Finally, the least popular was a split classroom with one week class / one week home virtual.