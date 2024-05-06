BHS Challenge Day 2024- ‘Crossing the Line’

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Brandon Twp. — On April 25, over 70 students at Brandon High School crossed a line to tell their stories in complete silence.

The reason was Challenge Day.

“This was my first time getting to participate in Challenge Day,” said BHS Vice Principal Megan Koslowski. “It was very moving for me.”

The students and volunteers who participated started the day with games and ice breakers, got to know the facilitators who modeled how to be real and authentic with their own stories, then the students break into small groups with an adult to connect and share a little of their stories. Following that, everyone participates in an activity called Cross the Line, where participants cross a line on the floor is a statement the facilitator reads applies to them. They do so in silence, and are able to partially tell their stories without having to say a word.

“I thought I was aware of a lot of the trauma and challenges that were facing a lot of students, but seeing how many students crossed the line for different reasons was very powerful,” said Koslowski. “Especially when it came to those who have lost a parent. I can’t imagine that loss as a teenager or younger.”

When crossing the line for various reasons, such as if you or a family member have struggled with anxiety or depression, or if you or a family member has struggled with addiction, participants are encouraged to support each other through hugs, a pat on the arm, or the sign language symbol for love.

“I also found it very powerful seeing how supportive students were of one another,” she said. “As students were crying or breaking down, more often than not, it was another student who was offering comfort, and not always friend to friend.”

The goal of challenge day is to increase self-esteem, encourage peer support, and to reduce bullying and violence among students. The organization encourages students to be the change they wish to see and to challenge others to do the same.

“Students were very open and willing to share,” said Koslowski. “I think since they understand more clearly the burdens that we all carry and not adding to that, no matter what their individual relationship is like with another person.”

This is the seventh Challenge Day that BHS has hosted, and the message of being open with each other and connecting with peers on a personal level remains consistent every year.

“It’s easy to forget that just because a person isn’t our friend or makes a mistake, at the end of the day, they are still a person doing the best they can to get through this life with a few smiles along the way,” she said. “Experiencing this allows students to drop their guard long enough to be open to participating in this and understanding this about their peers, even their teachers and adults. We all have trauma and stress to carry with us, and being a little more patient and kind to others helps. I saw students who had past issues with each other come to terms with that in a sincere and heartfelt way and make amends. I saw students who had judged others open up and acknowledge that they weren’t the person they thought they were. I had multiple students come up to me the following day and thank me for encouraging them to participate in the day because it was a powerful experience for them.”