BHS student fourth in Chooch Foundation Bowling Tournament

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Waterford — Brandon High School Sophomore, Brenden Sheffield placed fourth of a field of 69 high school bowlers on

April 20 at Century Bowl, Waterford in the first annual Chooch Foundation Bowling Tournament.

The top 16 qualifiers went on to head to head play on Sunday. He earned $100 in scholarship money. All funds raised will go towards the foundation creating free mental health programs in the community.

The foundation is a nonprofit organization created in honor of Justin Charles Shilling who was the fourth victim of the 2021 Oxford High School Shooting. Justin, 17, was co-captain of the Oxford bowling team and a life-long bowler

CHOOCH stands for, “Caring, Helping, Others Often Creates Hope” also, Chooch was Justin’s nickname as a child. Justin’s aunt and father started The CHOOCH Foundation to honor Justin’s kind nature; he was known for being kind to others.