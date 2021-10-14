Bi-county sewer project plans funding eyed

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp.-Plans for a proposed sewer project for a bi-county sewer project moved one step closer.

On Monday night the township board of trustees discussed the feasibility of extending sewer service from Genesee County to serve properties located within the Village of Ortonville, along with the townships of Brandon, Holly and Groveland.

The resolution will be on the November township agenda.

Key in the first phase of the project is to acquire sewer capacity in the Kearsley Creek Interceptor, proposed by the Genesee County Drain Commissioner to serve the communities.

In a letter from the Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner, Jim Nash who is fully supportive of the project, said an estimated $200,000 is needed from the communities collectively to continue the preliminary work.

Nash emphasized that American Rescue Plan Act funding is appropriate to spend on sewer infrastructure. He added that Oakland County has also received ARP funding which may be pursued to serve as matching funds.

The $600,000 in ARP funds deposited in September for the township could be used for sewer projects, said DePalma.

“They will need some money from the four communities that would benefit from (the sewer project),” he said. “It’s a viable use for the township rather than tapping the township coffers. This will get the capacity at the county line.”The plan for the Dixie Highway sewer project is to connect with the Genesee County sewer system near I-75 and Dixie Highway heading south to Grange Hall Road, then turn west to I-75 and the proposed 128 acre township business park. The project would include Shannon Industries, Oakland County Parks, and the MDNR State Park. Another phase of the project would then jut over to M-15 to Brandon Township and the Village of Ortonville.

“The sewers’ principle benefit would be environmentally beneficial for the DNR lands which need a major upgrade to their treatment plant just to stay open, Oakland County could use the sewer at the parks and other developments in Holly, such as Shannon Industries,” said DePalma.

“The project would be good for the environment and good for the economy of the township. Right now the funding from the county is available, it’s the chance of a lifetime for the community.”DePalma along with Holly Township Supervisor George Kullis have been collaborating on a project to improve the economic landscape following the development of the Holly-Oaks ORV Park which opened last year.The draw of the park along with other factors will foster revenues in both Groveland and Holly townships where business districts are limited.