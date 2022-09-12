Board appoints interim member

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Schools — During the special meeting Wednesday night, the Brandon School Board unanimously approved the appointment of John Chartier to the board of education. He will fill a vacancy for the remainder of the term ending in Dec. 2022.

“Oakland Schools appoints our person if we don’t make this decision within 30 days,” said board president Diane Salter. “His service would be helpful for just the four months to transition us until the new board is elected. I feel having someone come on with board experience would be appreciated.”

The board interviewed two candidates, Chartier and Melodie Lange. Chartier was previously on the school board for eight years.

“I’ve always tried to put the kids first,” said Chartier.