Brandon Christmas Community Toy Store accepting gifts once more

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. — The Brandon Christmas Community Toy Store is gearing up for Christmas and seeking some help from area elves. The local toy drive kicks off this week with boxes for gifts around area businesses.

Families in the Brandon School District who qualify for help at Ortonville Community Emergency Fund also qualify for CCTS. Toys will be accepted through Dec. 8, and families will get to shop the donated gifts for their children free of charge.

Gifts are provided for children through age 12, and gift cards and books for older kids. The biggest need this year is for ages 9-12. The last two years, only gift cards were accepted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so this is the first year they are back to accepting toy donations.

Boxes are now available at The Citizen, 12 South Street, Ortonville, and Real Estate One, 875 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville. New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at both locations. There is a list of additional local businesses at brandonccts.org.

Anyone looking to donate money can send it to PO box 733, Ortonville.

Those who want to volunteer can call 248-627-2641. More information can be found at brandonccts.org.

Anyone who shops on Amazon.com can also shop with the Amazon Smiles program and donate 5 percent of each purchase to CCTS.