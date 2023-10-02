Brandon top 10 safest Michigan communities

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. — Safewise.com has released their list of the 50 safest cities in Michigan for 2023, and Brandon Township ranks at number nine.

“We take pride in those numbers because it comes down to not only how many of those cases you have that the government monitors, but it comes down to closing our any of your major cases either with an arrest or some kind of exceptional clearance,” said Lt. Greg Glover, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Brandon Substation Commander. “We take pride in closing those cases out and not having open cases in our books. It’s something we feel the residents deserve and expect. Our of our 14 substations, for the past seven years that I’ve been here we’ve made that list every year. It’s just taking pride in your work.”

Safewise uses the most current FBI crime data to create the report. It also uses population data as reported to the FBI. All of Michigan’s safest cities reported fewer than two violent crimes per 1,000 people, and the top 15 cities reported no homicides and only one of the top 16 reported a robbery. All 50 safest cities had less than eight property crimes per 1,000 residents.

“I am extremely excited to see 11 of the communities that we patrol make the top 50 safest communities out of a total number of 1,773 cities, villages and townships in Michigan,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. “That does not occur without a lot of very hard work on behalf of our team, who I am extremely proud of, and closely partnering with the communities we serve.”