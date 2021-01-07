Brandon Township new business:Full Scope Eyecare

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp.-Full Scope Eyecare, 1221 South Ortonville Road opened this month providing complete primary vision care ranging from sight testing and correction to the diagnosis, treatment, and management of vision concerns.

Dr. Leon Ingham and his family Candace along with children Lilly, Carlyn, Layla and Callie have been township residents for many years.

Dr. Ingham brings his modern practice to his hometown after more than 21 years of experience as an optometrist.

“Growing up I wanted to do something medical and in my strength of science, physics and mathematics— that’s what optometry is all about,” said Leon. Also, as an optometrist, I enjoy seeing patients when they are young, as a teen and as an adult. I get to see and know that person throughout their lifetime—that’s what I hope to achieve here in Brandon.”

Dr. Ingham earned an undergraduate degree from Ferris State University and his graduate degree from the Illinois College of Optometry. After first working with a multi-doctor pediatrics practice in Flint, Dr. Ingham worked with Walmart Vision Center-Fenton in 2003.

“Right now I’ll be splitting my time between Brandon Township and my practice in Fenton,” he said.

He will be open for appointments locally on Wednesdays and Fridays.

“We are truly an open practice, if patients need adjustments, repairs or to place an order, staff will be in the office Monday through Friday,” he said. “We are also providing specialty care including dry-eye treatments, testing and other procedures. As we get busier we’ll expand.”

The goal is to grow and support our local community moving to full time, he said.

Full Scope Eyecare brings a modern practice to a relaxed hometown atmosphere.

“This community provides for an active outdoor lifestyle, as a result we provide a variety of contacts & specialty eyewear ranging from shooting lenses to sportswear to even floating sunglasses,” said Candace. “We’re eager to continue supporting the Ortonville community.”