Brent Dean Gallaher

GALLAHER, BRENT DEAN, of Ortonville; died April 28, 2021. He was 73. He was born March 28, 1948 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Paul and Barbara (nee: Van Wagner) Gallaher. Brent married Roxana Brown on June 30, 1990 in Ortonville. He is survived by his loving wife Roxana Gallaher; one daughter Brooke Martin; two step-sons, Douglas Arnason and Arni (Monica) Arnason III; six grandchildren; six siblings, Shar (David) Hopp, Lori (Terry) Szklarski, Kent Gallaher, Tambi (Mark) Zaun, Von (Linda) Gallaher and Monty (Theresa) Gallaher; he was preceded in death by his step-son, Daniel Arnason (September 28, 1991). Brent was a machinist in the aerospace industry. In later years Brent had his own machine shop known as BG Tool (Toy Shop). He loved his work and his vehicles. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and loved to proudly display his flags at home and honor America. Brent and Rox enjoyed drag racing and raced for 15 years. They also enjoyed dancing, traveling and spending time at home. Private services will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Village Funeral Home of Ortonville, 135 South St., Ortonville. Funeral services will be livestreamed at www.villagefh.com Cemetery services with military honors will follow at Seymour Lake Cemetery, Brandon Twp. Friends may call on Sunday, May 2, 2021, from 3-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com