Bridgewood Church-Goodrich campus to open

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich- At 5 p.m., March 7, Bridgewood Church, 10291 Green Road will open a local campus.

In December 2018, the Victory World Outreach announced they will merge with Clarkston-based Bridgewood Church, 6765 Rattlalee Road, remodeled the 18,000 square foot facility and now will reopen the church under new leadership.

Curt Demoff is the lead pastor at Bridgewood and part of the founding team that planted the church 18 years ago. The church, connected to The Assemble of God, includes about 600 parishioners.

“All the community is welcome,” said Demoff, a pastor for more than 30 years. “Our church has all kinds of ministries for kids, they’ll have their own church here in Goodrich. Our focus is all about the family. The Goodrich facility is a second Clarkston Bridgewood campus which opened in 2005, We are growing and needed to expand our space—currently we have many families attending our Clarkston location from the Goodrich, Davison and Atlas (Township) areas. Goodrich is a great location for us to reach out to the surrounding area. We are eager to continue the same community relationship established for many years by Victory World Outreach.”

Demoff said the church will open one service Saturday afternoon service, but will expand to more if needed.

“We do multiple services at the Clarkston campus,” he said. “We have a 20,000 square-foot church in Clarkston and we fill that.”

Bridgewood is church is sending 100 members from the Clarkston congregation to the new Goodrich facility.

“Our launch team will be here—they take personal ownership with this project they live right here in the area,” he said. “Our heartbeat is the community. We have worked with Brandon Schools, Clarkston, we are here to be part of the community. We want the community to use our facility.”

“They just drive a half hour to church,” he said. “It’s just a good fit.

The new facility includes new bathrooms, classrooms and two auditoriums for services.

The church will still be used for a voting precinct and plans for the future also includes a day care for the community.