Bus access road eyed by district

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.-At the Dec. 21 the township board of trustees voted 5-0 to authorize the Shirley Kautman-Jones to engage in discussion with Goodrich Schools regarding easement on the northside of the township line adjacent to St. Mark Church.

Funding for the proposed project follows an Aug. 4, school district voters approval of a $20,930,000 bond extension with Yes 1,940/No 1,831.

School officials say the road is necessary due to school buses exiting and entering from Goodrich Middle School and Oaktree Elementary. Congestion has been a concern of school officials at the existing road on to Gale Road.

“Bus traffic congestion in the morning (drop off) and afternoon (pick up) was a concern during the school day,” said Wayne Wright, Goodrich Schools superintendent.

“The new road access was added to the bond issue,” said Wright. “To keep the dollar amount the same we had to reduce some of the asphalt repaving piece at Reid Elementary School. This would allow us to put the road in when the bond issue passed on Aug. 4.”

The road would come just to the north of the township hall, said Wright. Atlas Township would need to approve the project and provide either a 50 year lease or a right-of-way through the property.”

A meeting with the Atlas Township Board of Trustees will be forthcoming with the details of the road. In addition, a gate will close the access when the buses are not transporting students.