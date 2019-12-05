Capstone vaccination clinic at GHS

By David Fleet

From 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Dec. 14, Goodrich Senior Garret McGuffin along with Goodrich High School, 8029 S. Gale Road, will host a vaccination clinic.

Since 2013, GHS seniors like McGuffin, are challenged by a final school project that any student enrolled in a high school English class must complete to graduate. The project allows students to apply all they learn to a meaningful project.

“I wear my heart on my sleeve,” said McGuffin, 17. “My motivation behind this project is from my dad who passed away five years ago from cardiac arrest. I felt the vaccination clinic would raise awareness of overall health in the community. My dad did not do was to go in for vaccinations or health checkups because he just did not have time, he was a working guy.”

Garret was 12 years old at the time and his father, Kevin was just 52 years old.

“Dad was a great guy,” he said. “The best dad I could ever ask for and a hard working man. I try to live by his example.”

Another reason for the vaccination clinic is McGuffin plans on attending the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor to study pre-med and someday enter the medical profession as a surgeon.

“The medial field is very interesting to me,” he said.

Given the intricacies of the human body—McGuffin hopes to someday figure out how the body works, he said.

“This complex vaccination project at the high school office will provide me some exposure as to what it’s actually like being in the medical field rather than just hearing about it,” he said.

The vaccination clinic will be coordinated by Sam’s Club.

So, on Saturday pharmacist from Sam’s Club will be at the high school main office to administrator the vaccinations that include: flu, pneumonia, whooping cough, tetanus, diphtheria, shingles, human papilloma virus (HPV) and hepatitis A and B. Those interested should bring in health insurance cards.