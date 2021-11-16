Carrol Solo

Carrol B. Solo of Ortonville passed away peacefully at her home, on October 25, 2021, surrounded by family and friends. She was 58 years old.

Carrol was born in Bamberg, Germany in 1963. Her family moved to Michigan when she was five years old. She became a U.S. citizen in her early twenties. After high school, Carrol pursued a degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering from University of Michigan. She worked in the aerospace industry up until 1998. That is when she and her husband Bernie decided to start a family, and eventually became Ortonville residents. Carrol enjoyed being a full-time Mom, and loved organizing family activities. She had a true passion for gardening, long walks with her dogs, and visits with her many friends.

Carrol and Bernie first met in grade school, became high school sweethearts, then were engaged just after college. They celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary this past summer. Carrol is survived by her husband, Bernie Solo, her children, Tyler and Haley Solo, her mother and father, Barbara and Gary Peterson, sister, Diane (Jamie) Campbell. Her other sister Denise, who passed a few years ago, is greeting her in heaven.

There will be no funeral services, per her request. She stated: “I don’t want people sitting around being sad”. In her memory, she requested that donations be made to OCEF Food Pantry – The Ortonville Community Emergency Fund, or please donate to your favorite animal rescue.