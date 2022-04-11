Charles M. Marteney Jr., 73, passed away at his home in Clarkston, MI, on April 6, 2022 after a courageous battle with ALS.

Chuck was born on December 22, 1948 to Charles Sr. and Laura Jean Marteney in Fairmount, West Virginia. Chuck was known as the jokester in his family and large circle of friends. His wit and humor brought joy and laughter to everyone who was blessed to have known him, and his amazing talent and gift at singing entertained not only his children and grandchildren, but many others over the years. He also enjoyed time spent fishing with his son Chuckie, and enjoyed vacationing with his daughter Natesha.

Chuck, as he was known by many, is survived by his lifelong love and soul mate Sandra, who has been by his side 45 years on May 13, and remained by his side until his last breath here on Earth. He is also survived by his daughter Natesha (Dave) Nichols, son Chuck (Katie) Marteney III, daughter Teresa (Darrin) Caverly; 8 grandchildren Tyler and Brianna Caverly- Logan John Strange – Dawson, Lilly Aaron and Joey Nichols, and Eleanor and Evelyn Marteney, and two great grandchildren from Tyler Caverly –Jason and Leila. Chuck leaves behind 6 sisters, Patricia (the late Bill) Irwin, Karen (Bob) Henkel, Tina (Marty) Green, Charlesina Parr, Jeanette (Don) Gabbard all of Michigan, and Sheila (Jack) Radcliff of West Virginia, his brother-in-law and best friend Al (Sharon) Bailey and brother-in-law Larry Brown, and many nieces and nephews.

Chuck is preceded in death by his father and step-mother, Charles Sr. and Phillis Marteney, his mother and step-father, Laura Jean and Bob Cowdrey, his son John Strange, 3 brothers Stephen Cowdrey, Dean Snider and Gale Snider, 3 sisters Ginny Small, Jennifer Larson and Julianne Miller; mother-in-law Janie (Dewey) Manning, father-in-law Grant (Ruth) Brown, sister-in-law Brenda Brown and brother-in-law Ulysess Brown.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.