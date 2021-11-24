By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville- Christmas in the Village is back this year after the holiday festivities were canceled last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The grand marshal of this year’s Christmas parade is Joe Greene, general manager of Randy Wise Ford.

“We’re recognizing him as the grand marshal because of his support throughout the years as sponsors of the parks and recreation programs and events, and all the other stuff he does for the community,” said Brandon Parks and Recreation Director Fred Waybrant.

There will be plenty of events in addition to the parade, including the following on Dec. 3:

A bake sale and community ham dinner, 4-6:30 p.m., at Ortonville United Methodist Church, 93 Church St.; Christmas tree lighting and caroling at the corner of Mill and South Streets, 6:30-7 p.m.; Family movie night at Old Town Hall at 7:30 p.m., all on Friday night.

On Dec. 4, activities start early with a craft, bake and treasure sale at the Edna Burton Senior Center, 345 Ball St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

The main parade begins at 1 p.m. starting on Ball street to Church Street and through Mill and South Streets. Afterwards, Santa and Mrs. Claus will go from the parade to Old Town Hall for visits until 4 p.m. There will also be carriage rides, tractor hay rides, crafts, caroling and more. See the Christmas in the Village full schedule below for more activities and times.

“We are so excited to bring back our annual traditions with Christmas in the Village after the long year odd, and to have the opportunity to incorporate some new activities with our week-long list of events,” said Ortonville Downtown Development Authority president Courtney McClerren.

“The list of events which kicks off with Small Business Saturday and ends with Christmas in the Village can be found on the Downtown Ortonville Facebook page.”