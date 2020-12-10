Community delivers with a ‘Little Free Ornament’

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Even though residents weren’t able to gather for the tree lighting, Ortonville residents can still participate in decorating downtown.

The Christmas tree, at the corner of Mill and South streets, has been designated as the ‘Little Free Ornament Tree.’

“So the Little Free Ornament Tree is basically the same concept as a little free library,” said Downtown Development Authority President Courtney McClerren. “If you have ornaments at home that you no longer need, bring them down and hang them on the tree for others to enjoy.

If you need ornaments for your tree and cannot afford them right now, especially due to the pandemic, feel free to come down and take a few home.”

The idea came from a different community doing the same program that someone thought would be a good idea for Ortonville to do.

“The response has been hugely positive,” she said. “People are happy to have something unique to spread a little holiday cheer in the community. And this fits right in with all the necessary social distancing guidelines.”

Anyone who wants to hang, take, or trade an ornament can do so at the tree on the corner of Mill and South Streets by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Substation.

“We’re really excited to give people some cheer and another reason to visit Downtown Ortonville and show them what we have to offer,” she said. “And as always, we want to remind people to shop small and shop safe, and

#TheresNoPlaceLikeOrtonvilleForTheHolidays.”