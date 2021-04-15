Crime Watch April 17, 2021

Domestic assault

At 10:48 p.m., April 6, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a domestic assault. The complainant stated that she and her husband had gotten into an argument over money. She said he grabbed her around the neck with both hands and threatened her. Deputies observed bruising on her arm. The husband would not answer questions from deputies about what their argument was about and was placed under arrest for domestic violence.

Domestic assault

At 8:46 p.m., April 11, Brandon deputies responded to a report of domestic assault.

Deputies met with the complainant at the substation, and she told deputies that a few days prior, she was assaulted by the suspect. She said he had been staying with her for a little over a month after he had been released from jail. He asked her if she would go to the store to get him alcohol, and she told him no. She said he then began yelling at her and grabbed her by her hair and neck. She pulled away, but then she said he threw her on the kitchen floor. She said this occurred in front of her children.

While on the floor, the suspect placed one of his feet on her chest to keep her from getting up and spit on her face three times. She said he then grabbed a pair of scissors and held them to her neck and threatened to kill her if he told the police or his parole officer. She said at that point she took her children and left the residence and had not returned, but that the suspect should still be there. Deputies went to the residence to make contact with the man and found him sleeping. He was asked what had occurred on the day in question, and he said nothing. He said he did not assault the victim. He was placed under arrest for domestic assault. The case was forwarded to the detective bureau.

9-1-1

At 3:27 a.m., April 11, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a 911 hang-up call in the 2000 block of Perryville Road.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the homeowners. They stated that everything was fine and they had not called 911 and have no clue how it could have happened. Deputies advised them to call their cellphone provider to figure it out for them.

Fraud

At 4:22 p.m., on April 9, Brandon deputies responded to a report of fraud.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the complainant, who said he received a letter from a cellphone carrier informing him that his email address was wrong. He told deputies that he does not have an account with that carrier. He called the number on the letter to cancel his account and was told he needed a police report. He was also told that a phone was delivered to his house on March 31 and was signed for. He told deputies that no one had his personal information and that his surveillance cameras did not have footage of a delivery vehicle on the delivery day. The case was forwarded to the detective bureau.

Property damage

At 12:38 p.m., April 8, Brandon deputies responded to a report of damage to property in the area of S. Ortonville Road and Seymour Lake Road. Deputies spoke with the complainant, who stated that she had been driving when a vehicle two cars in front of her hit their breaks hard, causing the vehicle in front of her to swerve and hit their brakes.

She stated that she came to a stop in the roadway to avoid crashing into the vehicle, and then the driver of the vehicle in front of her got out of the car and began yelling and making threats at her. The driver then slammed both fists onto the hood of her car, leaving dents. The case was forwarded to the detective bureau.

Fraud

At 1:31 p.m., on April 6, Brandon deputies responded to a report of fraud.

The victim stated that she received an email from someone representing Amazon and advising her of a problem with her account. She called the phone number listed in the email and spoke with a man who advised her of fraudulent activity on her account. He told her she needed to repay some money in gift cards. She said she purchased $900 worth of gift cards for him, and he then told her that there was a problem with those cards. She then went to a different store and purchased two more gift cards, totaling $1,000. She said at that point he tried to get her to buy more but her bank card wouldn’t work any longer. She later realized this was a scam. She contacted her bank and was advised to contact police as well. The case was forwarded to the detective bureau.

Fraud

At 11:26 p.m., on April 1, Brandon deputies responded to a report of fraud.

The complainant stated that her father had advised her of someone selling a car via Facebook. The person selling the car was someone her father worked with years prior and they were friends on Facebook, but had not talked since. She said contact was made through Facebook about her purchasing the vehicle. After a few failed attempts at meeting, the man asked her to send a $500 deposit via Venmo to show that she is serious about the vehicle. She did, and that evening when they tried to meet again, he did not show up and blocked all of them on Facebook.

Deputies attempted to contact the man with no luck. The case was forwarded to the detective bureau.