Crime Watch July 4, 2020

Burglary

At 6:24 a.m., June 26, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a burglary at a local business. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the owner, who said that an office had been broken into some time during the night. He said he had heard a noise possibly around 3:30 a.m. but did not check on it. He said there is no alarm or camera system and that the office door is usually unlocked. It is unknown if anything was missing and that the owner said he and the employee who works in that office would inventory it. Deputies observed a hole in the door by the handle and dirt by the safe in the office. There are no suspects at this time.

Lemon

At 3:21 p.m., June 25, Brandon deputies responded to a report of fraud. Deputies met with a man who stated that he had bought a vehicle on June 19. He gave a description of the woman he bought it from as well as the residence the transaction took place. He stated he paid $4,500 in cash for it and received a title from the woman. He later attempted to title the vehicle at Secretary of State and he was advised the current title was no good and that the vehicle was salvaged in a different state five years ago. Deputies ran the VIN through Secretary of State which showed the title date of the previous owner and did not show a salvaged title. The man further stated the transmission failed immediately on the vehicle was in the repair shop.

Car pool

At 2:39 p.m., on June 27, Brandon deputies responded to a report of vehicle in the ditch near the intersection of Seymour Lake and Ramsey roads. Dispatch advised that the vehicle was also partially submerged. Upon arrival, deputies immediately checked the vehicle and found it unoccupied. A check of the vehicle found it had been reported stolen out of Oxford Township earlier that day. The vehicle was impounded and a hold was placed on the vehicle for the Auto Theft Unit.

Bow stolen

At 6:04 p.m., June 28, Brandon deputies met with a man at the substation who stated his bow had been stolen. He stated on June 22 he had put the bow in the back of his sister’s truck before they went up north on a family vacation. After that, his sister had gone to a store to get propane and some other supplies.

He stated when she returned, he noticed his bow was missing and he went to the business to see if they had any cameras in the parking lot, and they the only security cameras are on the inside of the building. His sister advised him that there was a man in a vehicle parked next to her that seemed to be disgruntled and looked suspicious. He advised of the model of the bow and that there were five arrows in the case. The case was forwarded to the detective bureau.

Domestic assault

At 11:40 a.m., June 29, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a domestic assault. Upon arrival, deputies met with a married couple. The wife said her son lives with them at the residence, and that day they had told him to go to his room for an hour as a form of discipline. Her son became verbally abusive and had smashed the glass out of his bedroom window, cutting his foot. He also fought with the husband, punching him in the head and biting him on the shoulder. The husband let him go, and the son left the house on foot. He was returned by his aunt. Deputies asked the son how his foot got cut, and he admitted to smashing the window. He was placed under arrest for domestic violence and was transported to Children’s Village.

Domestic assault

At 7:35 p.m., June 29, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a domestic assault. Upon arrival, deputes met with two women, one of whom said she had called her daughter to come over and talk so they could settle their differences.