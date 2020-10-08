Crime Watch Oct. 10, 2020

Parking lot assault

At 8:40 p.m., Sept. 21, Brandon deputies responded to a report of an assault at a local establishment. Upon arrival, deputies met with a woman in the parking lot who stated that a man and woman had been yelling at each other in the parking lot but both parties had left the scene. The female left in her vehicle while the man left on foot. She also stated the man was punching the side of the vehicle and was very angry. Deputies found two prescription bottles on the ground in the parking lot, both subscribed to the same person. Deputies attempted to contact the owner of the bottles with no luck. Deputies searched the area for the man but did not find him. Deputies also spoke to the staff who said they did not recognize the woman, but that the man had been there before.

Domestic assault

At 11:04 p.m., Sept. 23, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a domestic assault. The caller stated she and her child were assaulted by her husband, who had left the scene. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the woman, who stated she and her husband have been very stressed since they moved into their home due to problems with the neighbors.

She said the two had a few alcoholic drinks and were cleaning out the garage, at which time her husband accused her of having an affair, which she denied. She took her daughter to her bedroom and that the bedroom door was closed when her husband came inside and started kicking the closed door. She stated he was claiming the door was locked but it was not. She said he then dragged her out of the bedroom while she was holding her daughter and brought her into the living room. She said at that time her son had come downstairs and was trying to intervene when her husband grabbed him by the leg and pulled him down three stairs, then chased him into the kitchen. She said at that point she told her husband to leave the residence, which he did. The case remains open.

Death

At 4:32 p.m., Sept. 29, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a death in the 1000 block of Oakwood Road. Upon arrival, deputies observed a male lying next to the bed, unresponsive and cold to the touch. There were no signs of violence or foul play. Brandon Fire arrived on the scene and contacted a doctor, who pronounced the man dead at 4:53 p.m. Next of kin was contacted.

Expired

At 4:46 p.m., Oct. 6, Brandon deputies observed a vehicle on Oakwood Road going 50 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone. Deputies initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver. The driver stated that his license was expired and he had no insurance on the vehicle. Deputies ran a check and found the registration on the vehicle had expired over a year prior. Deputies issued the driver a citation for driving with an expired license, speeding, no insurance and expired registration.

Domestic

At 11:45 a.m., Oct. 2, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a domestic assault. Upon arrival, deputies met with a married couple and their son. The parents stated to deputies they had been assaulted by their son. Deputies asked the son what had happened, and he just stated he needed to get out of there. The wife advised that their son had an appointment via Zoom at noon, and reminded him about it. She said he then got up from the table and walked around the kitchen counter and grabbed her by the throat with both hands, attempting to strangle her. She then pushed him away, and a few minutes later, her husband walked into the room and was advised what had occurred. He confronted his son, who then pushed him to the ground and began kicking him in the head before walking away. Both the victims refused medical treatment. The case remains open.

Paypal no pal

At 4:42 p.m., Oct. 2, Brandon deputies responded to a report of fraud. Deputies met the victim at the substation, and he stated that he had put his computer up for sale on the internet and that the buyer from Florida had paid $790 via Paypal. He then shipped the computer and later received an email stating the funds did not go through because he needed to upgrade his account, which required more money. The buyer stated the money she sent would not go through until he proved he paid to upgrade his account, which he did. She stated she sent money again that remained pending as well. The man stated he received what he now believes to be fraudulent emails from Paypal which directed him to another app to make the payments. The total loss was $1,840. He was advised to follow up with Paypal and the other app.