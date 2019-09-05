Crossman Park drain project

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville- At their Aug. 26 meeting, the village council voted 7-0 to have Keift Engineering to do a topographical map of Crossman Park to for the purpose of a drainage project.

“Right now, there isn’t any particular water issue in the park,” said Dale Stuart, village manager. “But when there is, it effects back yards on Church Street, it floods their back yards.”

The purpose of the topographical map is to find a proper route for the drainage so a drain can be put in and stop the flooding of any adjacent yards that may be affected.

“The nice thing is, they (Keift Engineering) know Oakland County, they know what these different people will do and what they won’t do, and they’re used to them as well,” said Stuart at the meeting.

Keift Engineering is located in Clarkston, and currently there is no topographical map of the park.

“Regardless of who builds it or who draws it, those numbers, that should have been done a long time ago,” said Bob Hauxwell, DPW supervisor.