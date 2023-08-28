District bond projects near completion

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich — With the start of school just days away, the district has several bond projects that are near completion at the high school along with other buildings.

On Aug. 4, 2020 school district voters approved a $20,930,000 bond extension proposal. Since that time projects have been ongoing throughout the district from roofing, security, parking lot upgrades, entrances and technology to name a few.

A key change beginning this school year will be the high school media center which has been reconfigured to include not only a lunch room but also flexible learning and social areas.

“We are excited for our students, staff, and community to see all of the great renovations that have been taking place this summer,” said Travis McDowell, Goodrich High School principal. “One of our focal points is the Martian Union which boasts a large flexible seating area with a pull down projection screen for presentations.”

The Union features several small break out rooms, conference rooms, and various flexible seating options for students and teachers to creatively meet and learn. The new area also includes a Flex lab with a control and green room that will be maximized by our digital media classes. The open design of the new cafeteria also with flexible seating, small break out rooms, and gaming area will surely be a student favorite.

“All of these spaces, in addition to a makerspace, will be available for teachers to check out and engage their students in new learning,” he said.

The classrooms function differently.

“Consider the typical high school class,” said Jesse Nardizzi, assistant principal. “It’s enclosed, it’s in rows, uncomfortable proximity-wise, the acoustics are horrible and it appeals to one single learning style, sit this way in your seat, face that way and work. This allows kids in different groups in different areas, kids that want quiet, kids that are auditory. It allows for a classroom to function as it should.”

Creating innovative spaces for modern day learners, he added.

Other major changes for the new school year will be the Gale Road entrance to Oaktree and the middle school. The area has been a point of congestion for buses and school drop offs.

“The traffic flow will be much improved,” said Mike Baszler, district superintendent. “We widened the road off Gale Road and added a lane.

The four and a half acres of asphalt the high school was replaced. The project also included a new limestone base along with improved drainage.

“By this November all the projects will be substantially complete,” said Baszler. “We are on track, and within budget. We’ll have a few things to look at later.”