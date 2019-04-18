From 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., April 27-28, Barrie Lynn Wood is hosting a Dog Scouts of America event at her farm in Goodrich. The Spring Fling Merit Badge Weekend is open to all Dog Scout Members. Anyone can learn how to register their dog at dogscouts.org, or by stopping by the farm ahead of time to learn more about the organization.

Only pre-registered dogs are allowed at the event.

During the event, trainers and dogs will be working on skills and merit badges such as Dog Scout Skills, working with mazes, parkour, tracking, scent detection, tricks and more.

Also, at 2 p.m., April 28, Wood will be offering American Kennel Club Canine Good Citizen testing at 2 p.m. This is open to all dogs regardless of membership, and dogs do not have to be AKC purebred dogs. Contact Woof in advance to register.

The fee for testing is $10 for the first test and $5 for each additional dog with the same handler.

Both events are at Benchmark Alpacas, 8475 S. Gale Road, at the driveway north of the house. Contact Barrie Lynn Wood at

DSATroopCoordinator@gmail.com for more information