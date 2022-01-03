Donald Keener Sr.

KEENER SR., DONALD LEW of Lake Orion, went to be with the Lord December 22, 2021 at 89 years of age.

Born April 11, 1932 in Washington, Pennsylvania to the late Harold and Thelma (nee: Hoffman) Keener. He was a 1950 graduate of Pontiac Central High School. Don was a commercial photographer for over 40 years specializing in advertising for the automotive industry. He was a faithful servant of the Lord as a Deacon and lifetime member of Joslyn Avenue Presbyterian Church. Don loved gardening and grew awarding winning roses. He also enjoyed wood working and created many family treasures. Don was a pitcher for the city of Pontiac baseball team and enjoyed watching sports. Dear husband of his high school sweetheart and wife of 67 years Dorothy Irene Keener whom he married on June 6, 1953 in Pontiac, Michigan. She died on October 6, 2020. Father of Donald (Christine) Keener, Jr. and Deborah (Al) Powell; grandfather of Jordan (Christian) Hankins, Alex (Theresa) Keener, Timothy (Marissa) DePlaunty, Justin (Kimberly) DePlaunty, and Kevin Olli; great grandfather of 3. Kindly keep Don and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this time. A memorial celebration of Don’s life be at a future date to be announced at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com