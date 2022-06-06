Elizabeth Morici

MORICI, ELIZABETH HELEN of Clarkston, Michigan; died on June 5, 2022. She was 75. Betty was born on September 3, 1946 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Victor Gerard and Eleanor Marianne (nee: Machesky) Legein. She married Anthony Morici on September 6, 1968 in Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan. He preceded her in death on February 2, 2021. She is survived by four daughters, Michelle (Scott) Shader, Gina (Robert) Nowicki and Margaret “Marji” (Matthew) Lasky and Andrea (Fabrizio) Petrilli; seven grandchildren, Emily (Paul) Parzynski, Thomas (Laurie) Nowicki, Elizabeth “Libby” Nowicki, Hanna Shader, Jonah Shader, Lucas Lasky and Lainey Lasky with a set of twin granddaughters due in the fall; two great grandsons, Francis Anthony Parzynski and Joseph Matthew Nowicki; two sisters, Mary (Tyrone) Medley and Judy (Frank) Teodecki; sister-in-law, Sandy (Steve) Hurley and brother-in-law, Vince (Annie) Morici; she was preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Legein. Betty was the Director of Religious Education at St. Jane Frances Catholic Church, Sterling Heights and retired as a teacher at Notre Dame Prep in Pontiac. Mass of the Resurrection will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022 at St. Anne Catholic Church, 825 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Fr. Craig Marion, Celebrant. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary service at 7:30 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Final resting place will be at All Saints Cemetery, in the Preserve. Memorial contributions may be made to OCEF, Doctors Without Borders or Forgotten Harvest. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com