Elizabeth Tonia “Betty” Homant of Maryville, Tenn., formerly of Ortonville died September 25, 2019.

She was 86.

Betty was born October 30, 1932 in Peoria, Ill. to the late Peter and Clara (Pakorski) Holzinger. She married Roland Eugene Homant, October 1954. Betty worked as a registered nurse her entire life, was a dedicated wife and mother. She is survived by two daughters, Annette (Rick) Victory, Danielle (Steven) Mildge; two sons Dennis (Tatiana) Homant and Tim (Martha) Homant. 11 Grandchildren and 11 Great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Roland; two sons, Kenneth and Joseph; brother Norman and sister Antoinette.

Betty enjoyed most of all going to church at St. Anne on Saturday nights, then catching up with friends at Ken’s Coney over ice cream. Her hobbies included, quilting, ceramics, canning and most of all Bingo. She earned a Master’s of Science in Nursing Administration from Central Michigan University at age 60.

At 10 a.m., October 19, a Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Anne Catholic Church, 825 South Ortonville Road, Ortonville(the church opens at 9am).

Internment will follow at Oakwood-Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Oakwood and Baldwin roads.

Refreshments follow internment at Danielle’s house 15393 Oak Hollow Dr, Holly, MI. 48442