Friends of the Brandon Township Library make donation

By David Fleet

Editor

Orontville— On Monday night The Friends of the Brandon Township Library, presented a check for $6,000 to the Brandon Township Library to support a variety of programs, including the Battle of the Books, summer reading and adult enrichment classes.

The Friends raised the funds through the used book store, special book sales, silent auctions and community donations collected during the year.

“I want to express our heartfelt appreciation to everyone who contributed to the success of our fundraising efforts,” said Alan Allgaier, vice president of the Friends. “Whether you worked at the bookstore, donated books, wrapped auction gift baskets, participated in our events, or simply spread the word, your support has made a significant impact. Together, we are investing in the future of our community, fostering a love for learning, and ensuring that our library remains a beacon of knowledge and enrichment for generations to come.”

Some of the funds will be used to help support a recently created library addition.

The Library of Things is a collection of useful items beyond books and DVDs that library cardholders can check out for free, such as tools, craft supplies, electronics, games a metal detector, wifi hotspots, a car code reader, a laser level, disc golf set, external disc drives, a wood burning kit, and musical instruments. A full list of items is available at this site: https://brandonlibrary.biblionix.com/catalog/