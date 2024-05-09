Thomas Trese

TRESE, Thomas B. “Tom” of Lathrup Village, formerly of Clarkston and Ortonville. Tom passed away on May 6, 2024, after a very full life of 96 wonderful years. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Laone. Together, Tom and Laone had 17 children; Lynette (late Ray) Trese-Williams, Tamara (Robert) Stockwell, Arthur (Terri), Gregory (Antoinette), Noelle (Thomas), Philip (late Judy), Brennan (Carolyn), Todd (Linda), Joseph (Tiffany) Charles (Kimberly), Dolores (Dan), Marguerite (Paul) Dacus, Angela (Dave) Ripka, Colleen, Christianne (Guy) Benner, Shane (Yedan) and Shereen (late Jonnie) Martus. Proud grandfather of 31 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Dearest brother of the late Jack Trese, the late Jim Trese, Joseph Trese, the late Virginia Dauer, and Alice Trese. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Tom graduated from Catholic Central High School in Toledo. He continued his education earning a bachelor’s degree from the University of Toledo and a master’s degree from the University of Michigan. He was proud to serve in the United States Army. Tom retired as a longtime social worker from Kimball High School with the Royal Oak Public Schools. He and Laone taught parenting classes for many years and worked with Catholic Social Services. Most importantly, Tom loved spending time with his family. His children, which he viewed as gifts from God, were his greatest and proudest accomplishments. He loved to boast that among all his children they earned a total of 28 college degrees! He was a supportive, loving and positive spirit who loved to joke around. It was his deep faith and gratitude that guided his life. Visitation Friday 4-9 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Saturday 12:30 pm at the funeral home. Interment Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to ALS of Michigan.

