George Morgan

Morgan, George Francis Jr. of Mt. Pleasant, formerly of Ortonville; passed away November 6, 2019; age 89.

Loving husband of Beverly for 69 years. Beloved father of Russell “Rusty” (Karla) Morgan. Preceded in death by his parents Alice and George F. Morgan Sr. and seven siblings. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. George retired from General Motors. He was proud to serve in the United States Marines. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 108, Oxford. Friends may visit Sunday 4-8 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Monday 12:30 pm at the funeral home. Interment Seymour Lake Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Legion Post 108. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com