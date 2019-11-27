By David Fleet

Editor

From 5-9 p.m., Dec. 5, Santa Claus will be at the Goodrich Downtown Christmas. Santa will be seeking both the nice and naughty during the evening.

“The annual downtown Christmas event will be bigger and more festive than ever this year,” said Jenny McKenzie, event coordinator

“There’s plenty of new activities to kick off the holiday season as well as some traditional favorites.

Stop by Cranberries and get warm while enjoying some live music.

Hegel Road will be closed in the downtown area during the celebration to provide safe Christmas fun for the entire family. At 6 p.m. the community Christmas tree will be lighted, followed by Pastor Jon Grimshaw of Lakeview Community Church leading the community in prayer and the story of Christmas.

“Society today is divisive, self-centered, and too often intolerant,” said Grimshaw. “In the true spirit of Christmas, we have the opportunity to set those tendencies aside and focus on the wants and needs of others around us. When we do, we help create moments and memories that can last a lifetime. We can also help someone experience the Hope, Joy and Love that the birth of Jesus brought into a dark and troubled world.”

“It’s important that we make a point of gathering as a community to celebrate this wonderful season together,” he said.

The evening will also feature the Goodrich United Methodist Church choir with traditional Christmas carols along with the Goodrich Baptist Church choirs.

The streets will be lined with luminaries courtesy of Goodrich Boy Scout Troop 340 and carolers will be on the streets to welcome visitors. In addition, the Goodrich High School Jazz Band will provide some seasonal carols during the evening. DJ Bill Young will also be sending out festive music. A craft market inside a downtown building, an ugly Christmas sweaters contest, scavenger hunt and games for children will also be featured.

Christmas suggestions and interviews with Santa at Liberty Way Realty in downtown. The Goodrich Library will be open to visitors upstairs as Angela (Lucy’s Pet Supplies) will provide some rather unique crafts for kids.

Take a free ride wagon ride around the village offered by Top Hill Farms, 5767 Fox Road, Goodrich.