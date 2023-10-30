Goodrich Schools M-Step Scores tops in categories countywide

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich — On Monday night the Goodrich Board of Education reviewed data from standardized testing from earlier this year.

The results provided included the Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress (M-STEP), Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test (PSAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) data, as the quagmire that was the pandemic school years are hopefully in the past.

Statewide scores for the spring 2023 M-STEP state assessments increased in all tested grades in science and social studies; in six of the seven tested grades in math; and three grades in English language arts (ELA), the Michigan Department of Education (MDE) reported. These data follow the 2022 statewide test results where a majority of Michigan school districts showed improvement over the previous year’s results.

“I am happy to see this is one data point,” said Mike Baszler, district superintendent. “Our staff does a great job of building the whole child. I’d think you’d be hard pressed to find us lower in areas, we are at the top in many (categories) we want to applaud that. That’s a balance that as educators we address, it’s also about mental health. To have scores as these are just one slice, it’s impressive.”

Of the 20 statewide assessments administered to students in spring 2023, scores increased in 15 of the assessments, decreased in four, and remained the same in one.

“We continue to be encouraged by the gradual improvements in student achievement,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice. “Though the 2022-23 school year was far from normal, given persistent staffing challenges and residual adverse impact of the pandemic, it was the most stable school year of the last four. Michigan’s educators worked hard to help students continue to rebound and to increase their learning.”

There were no state required assessment during 2020 due to COVID-19. Full state accountability returned for the spring 2022 state required assessments, however there may have been some virtual students that did not feel comfortable attending in-person for the assessment due to COVID concerns.